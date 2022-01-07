Josh the RV Nerd still creating videos after sale of Haylett RV

Fans of the popular “Josh the RV Nerd” videos on YouTube might have been sent into panic mode by the news that the Haylett Auto & RV Superstore in Coldwater, Michigan, had been sold.

Haylett RV is the home of Josh Winters, the one-man producer/star of the Josh the RV Nerd videos. The popular dealership was recently sold by owners Dave and Nancy Haylett to Bish’s RV.

We checked in with Josh and were relieved to hear that not much more than his email will be changing for now.

“I’m still rolling stuff out,” Winters told RVtravel.com regarding his videos. “I’m currently transitioning roles a bit from being a local-level employee to being a member of a national marketing team.”

Winters said he’ll likely be moving more toward exclusively producing even more RV Nerd videos.

“It’s like remodeling a home,” Josh said. “You have to make a mess of things before you can make them look pretty again and it takes what feels like an agonizing amount of time.”

The Haylett family established their business in 1989 and have become a volume sales leader in Michigan, averaging more than 1,000-unit sales annually. It is the sixth-largest RV dealer, by volume sold, in Michigan and was ranked 44th in the U.S. in 2019.

Josh the RV Nerd videos on YouTube have driven the number of subscribers on Haylett RV’s YouTube channel to 125,000.

Bish RV has 14 other dealerships in the Midwest, including Ludington and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

