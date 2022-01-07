RV Daily Tips. Friday, January 7, 2022

Issue 1770

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



√ DID YOU KNOW? The RVtravel.com website has more than 13,000 helpful articles!

Today’s thought

“It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like “What about lunch?” ―A. A. Milne

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bobblehead Day!

On this day in history: 1782 – The first American commercial bank, the Bank of North America, opens.

Tip of the Day

How to fix misaligned RV cabinet doors

By Chris Dougherty

Dear Chris,

We own a 2011 Forest River Sunseeker 3120 with cherry wood cabinets, and have found the one door on the closet is not closing tight at the bottom. The door closes tight at the top. Is there a way to fix this problem? —Gary

Read Chris’ response.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: RVing safety: Everything you should know about taking safety precautions when you travel

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Forest River Wildwood Hemisphere Elite 36FL – Front living fifth wheels compared. As he reports, “I personally like the front living fifth wheels as it gives you sort of a tower from which to lord over the other campers. Er, I mean there’s a great gathering space up front with lots of windows, so these can be good choices if you enjoy entertaining.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Grech RV Strada Tour – an ultra-luxurious Class B? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Attend Dave’s free seminars at this week’s Greensboro, NC, RV Show, Jan. 7-9 at Greensboro Coliseum.

Can I start my generator when RV is plugged into shore power?

Dear Dave,

I own a Class C motorhome. Can I start the generator when I am connected to 110v AC power at a campground or at home? Or will that create a problem? Thank you for your help. —Sam

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: I have to manually push my slide out with the help of a drill. Why?

To view very colorful history, visit Las Vegas’ outdoor “Neon Boneyard”

The Neon Museum has assembled a singularly unique outdoor collection of amazing signs that together illustrate Las Vegas’ neon history. Since 1996, several hundred vintage neon signs have been gathered in this one electrifying display. These signs are amazing!

Yesterday’s featured article: What’s dark, damp and beautiful? Go spelunking to find out!

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

• Ghost Town shootout puts RV campgrounds in the crosshairs

• RV dealers cheated customers, hit with fine, orders from NY state

• Prospecting: A fun and profitable hobby for RVers

• Will a new player in the campground franchising business change RVing?

Reader poll

Have you watched a movie in a theater since the pandemic began?

Grab your popcorn and tell us here.

Easily check the tire pressure on your inner dual tires

Do you have trouble reading the tire pressure on your RV’s inner duals? This dual head tire pressure gauge with an extension steel shaft will reach where a standard gauge won’t. Be sure you know the pressure of all your tires, or risk a potentially dangerous blowout. No batteries required. Learn more or order at a discount.

Quick Tip

Roof vent raising a stink?

If nasty holding tank odors are invading your space, pop up on the roof (carefully) and check out your roof vents. Yes, they need to be free of debris, but underneath the vent cap is where the real problem could be. If there’s a gap between the actual vent pipe and the roof itself, holding tank gases can sneak right back into the coach. Stuff the space between the pipe and roof sheeting with fiberglass insulation, then seal over the top of the insulation with no-sagging roof sealant.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Scott Snider

2004 HiLo 2200T



“This is a very unique trailer as it tows very nicely because in the down position it has very little windage. It turns many heads when I enter a campground. Also, since it has a lower center of gravity it is not affected by passing trucks. As for living conditions, it has all we need to go explore, and with the shorter size, it fits in most campgrounds easily. Between the kitchen, restroom and living spaces, we enjoy traveling and spend most of our time outside as that I feel is why we go! All parts of the trailer are somewhat modern and will do all that the new trailers do without the large size while traveling. I must admit I enjoy watching the faces of people when I enter a campground and when I put up the trailer or when leaving letting it down they say, ‘Wow! Wish mine did that!'”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

What to Do in Retirement

You’ll find this whole page from Acts Retirement-Life Communities helpful if you’re planning on retiring soon or have just recently retired.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is not crummy! Nope, not crummy at all…

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Vegetables with Goat Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

by Denise Lepard from Old Bridge, NJ

What a wonderful way to enjoy your veggies! We’ve both roasted and grilled the vegetables at different occasions and they turn out deliciously either way. Enjoy!

Anything with goat cheese gets a thumbs up from us! Get the recipe here.

See yesterday’s recipe: Keto-Friendly Chicken Parm

Trivia

Oh, say can you seeeeeee…. Can you guess which country has the longest National Anthem? It’s Greece! The Greek National Anthem, known as Hymn to Liberty, is so long that it’s rarely sung from start to finish. The anthem is actually a poem, written by Dionysios Solomos and it’s 158 stanzas long! When Nikolaos Mantzaros put the poem to music, he wrote two scores: one for the full poem and one for the first two stanzas, which is usually the part that’s sung in public.

*Which U.S. coin has a value equal to its mass? We tell you the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Stella was abandoned in Wenatchee, WA. She was three and we have had her for seven years. She loves to go ‘bye-bye’ in the car or MH. The only problem is that she would get in any car with anyone. She has been the best loving companion you could ask for – everyone loves her.” —Dale Roberts

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

New, innovative way to explore campsites virtually

Now, “drive” through campgrounds virtually — just like with Google Street View. Explore campsites from all angles. See one you like? Click and reserve it right on the spot. Watch a demo. Learn more.

Leave here with a laugh

Words of wisdom from this book:

Converse to please others, not yourself.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.