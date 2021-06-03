RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 3, 2021

Issue 1614

Today’s thought

“My only regrets are the moments when I doubted myself and took the safe route. Life is too short to waste time being unhappy.” ―Dan Howell

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Egg Day!

On this day in history: 1889 – The first long-distance electric power transmission line in the United States is completed, running 14 miles between a generator at Willamette Falls and downtown Portland, Oregon.

Tip of the Day

Reader explains the best driving-to-camping ratio rule

By Gail Marsh

I’ve learned so much from you, our readers! One of the best tips (for me) came from reader Snayte.

“I have developed a rule that works pretty well for us for weekend or extended weekend trips. One night stay for each hour of driving.”

Isn’t that a great guideline to follow? Some RVers can take their rig for long, extended vacations. Others can’t afford to take time off from work or other obligations. Their RV experience is limited to shorter campground stays. In any case, the majority of folks who RV want their “time away” to be fun and relaxing. That’s hard to do if you feel as if you rush to the campground, frantically set up, and in a blink of an eye, it’s time to hitch up and make that long trek home. Our reader solved that problem with what I’ve dubbed “One-to-One RVing.”

Click here to read more about this extremely helpful “rule”!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Winnebago Voyage 3538BR Travel Trailer. As he reports, “If you’re looking for a travel trailer that might serve as a home for all or part of the year, this is a good floor plan. It gives you and the person you’re traveling with separate spaces. If you have a few others with you, especially of the junior ranger variety, they also get their own space.” Learn more.

HIGH GAS PRICES

Wacky RV includes a chicken coop

There is no end to the variety of recreational vehicles on the road. Take this one, for example. Not only is the paint job unique, but check out what’s on the roof. Yup, an honest-to-goodness chicken coop complete with hens. What’s for breakfast? Eggs, of course! Check it out!

Quick Tip

Sewer fitting grip help

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one on Amazon.

Website of the day

Here’s what makes America’s newest national park worthy of its upgrade

Wondering what’s so special about America’s newest national park, West Virginia’s New River Gorge? This article explains (and shows) you!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• When contacting customer service, 68 percent choose to make a phone call to resolve the issue. 15 percent prefer live chat, and 17 percent prefer email.

• 76 percent of pet owners do not have pet insurance

• 39 percent say they always buy bulk plastic water bottles

Recipe of the Day

Southwest Breakfast Frittata Quesadilla

by Janie Frey from Funland, TX

What a yummy breakfast frittata! It’s great if you’re serving a crowd. Cheesy with traditional breakfast items we love like turkey bacon, bell peppers and cheese. This will quickly become a family favorite.

It’s National Egg Day and a frittata is a perfect way to celebrate! Get the recipe.

Ammo box perfect for storage!

One RVer says, “We all have many aerosol cans we use for maintenance and cleaning, etc. I have found the best way to carry them in my motorhome basement is in a plastic ammo can. They are inexpensive and available in many big box stores. They stay in one place, are easy to access, and with the lid closed and latched nothing can leak or spray if something falls on them.” Order this one for a good price.

Trivia

Most RVers share a pet peeve about dog owners who don’t properly dispose of their pet’s poop. Interestingly, dog poop wasn’t a problem in the mid-19th century, at least in London. Back then, a dog mess was called “pure” and considered a sort of “brown gold” because of its properties for softening leather by tanneries. “Pure” finders would roam the streets, collecting their product (some with gloves, others with their bare hands) and selling it, some earning a very good living. Today, “pure” is history.

FYI: The answer to the trivia question in tomorrow’s newsletter (about the Statue of Liberty) is four feet, six inches.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Macy. She loves to go camping. She also loves our 5 grandchildren and thinks everyone should love her! She is very smart and loves to play fetch. Her favorite toy is a Lambie; she takes it everywhere.” —Connie Calhoun

Leave here with a laugh

