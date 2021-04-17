Keystone recalls Bullet RV trailers for emergency exit issue

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Keystone Bullet 34BIPR travel trailers. The bedroom emergency egress window may have an incorrect crank handle installed.

An incorrect handle may make it difficult to open the window in an emergency, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the crank handle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-407.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).