Keystone recalls Cougar trailers for solar wiring issue

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling 1,278 model year 2020-2021 Cougar trailers equipped with the Off the Grid (OTG) Solar package. The inverter may have been incorrectly wired, causing power to energize the shore power connection, when in use.

If the inverter is turned on, and energizes the shore power connection, it can increase the risk of injury.

Remedy

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will test the function of the inverter and rewire it as needed, free of charge. Ther recall is expected to begin December 18, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-389.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV recalls by clicking here.