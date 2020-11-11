RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 11, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1469

Happy Veterans Day!

Today’s thought

“Courage isn’t having the strength to go on – it is going on when you don’t have strength.” ―Napoleon Bonaparte

Need an excuse to celebrate? It’s Veterans Day! It’s also National Sundae Day!

On this day in history: 1926 – The United States Numbered Highway System is established.

Tip of the Day

Adjusting your RV mirrors for maximum viewing

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Most RV mirrors I see are not adjusted properly for maximum viewing alongside the RV. The best way to check your mirrors is to stand in front of your coach (or tow vehicle) and sight down the side. The inside edge of the mirror head should look like it is just touching the side of the coach or trailer you are towing. On the passenger side of the coach, you should set the mirror flush with the outside edge of the awning arms. If the mirror is too far in or out, you are losing valuable viewing area.

ONLINE VIDEO TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Drive Your Motorhome Like a Pro

• Tow Your Fifth Wheel Like a Pro

• Tow Your Travel Trailer Like a Pro

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Homegrown Trailers Timberline Travel Trailer. As he reports, this is a unique, beautifully made travel trailer perfect for weekend getaways. Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Grand Design Imagine 17MKE Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

National Parks contain volcanoes with highest threats

According to the latest U.S. Geological Survey National Volcanic Threat Assessment, 34 of the volcanic systems (about 21 percent overall) mentioned are either entirely or partially within areas managed as national parks or national monuments. Learn how volcanoes are categorized according to their threat level, and which ones made this list.

Yesterday’s featured article: Zap that filthy RV awning – With Mr. Clean’s help

Is your RV packing on the pounds? Try these 10 steps to shed some weight.

Reader poll

Do you bring an electric toaster with you when RVing?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Carpet those cupboards…

“Reference to RV storage in cupboards. I went to Lowe’s and bought carpeting for all of my outdoor and indoor storage and cabinets. It creates a noise buffer and keeps everything in place. Haven’t had any issues with sliding or travel movement.” Thanks for the tip, Chuck Webb!

Website of the day

10 Best National Parks in the U.S. For Stargazing

This article from Travel + Leisure will make you want to camp out under the stars! Check out these amazing places to stargaze across National Parks in the U.S. Wow!

Trivia

The invention of the teabag was an accident. New York tea merchant Thomas Sullivan sent out samples of new tea leaves to some of his customers in small silken bags in 1908. The recipients assumed the bags were supposed to be used the same way their metal infusers were, so they placed them right in the hot water. He got such praise for his brilliant invention that he began designing teabags for commercial production.

*If you were to drive into outer space, how long would it take you to get there? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen (PBGV), Phoebe, goes everywhere with us, whether it is RVing or sailing!” —Patricia Otto

Leave here with a laugh

