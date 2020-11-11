Winnebago recall: Weld nut installed wrong, seat belt could fail

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling 1,806 model year 2012-2021 Era 170X motorhomes. The weld nut was installed on the wrong side of the bracket where the shoulder belt attaches, reducing the retention strength of the seat belt.

In the event of a crash, the shoulder belt upper anchorage may not provide adequate protection to the passenger, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will coordinate the inspection of affected units and the installation of a serrated flange nut in the intended weld nut location, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 21, 2020. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-800-798-2002.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV recalls by clicking here.