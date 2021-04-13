Keystone RV recalls some 2021 Passport trailers

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2021 Passport 282QB trailers equipped with a rear compartment door. The spare tire is mounted to the rear wall in a way that obstructs the view of the left taillight.

A taillight not visible to other drivers increases the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the spare, free of charge The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-405.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).