RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Issue 1577

Today’s thought

“What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the master calls a butterfly.” ―Richard Bach

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Scrabble Day!

On this day in history: 1960 – The United States launches Transit 1-B, the world’s first satellite navigation system.

Tip of the Day

New to RVing? Here’s what experienced RVers want you to know

By Nanci Dixon

It’s no secret that RVing is exploding in popularity. It was recently ranked “the safest way to travel in 2021,” after all. So what should folks new to RVing know? What are all those “etiquette” things more experienced RVers are always talking about? Are there unspoken rules that everyone is judging the newbie RVers on? Here is a list of some of those rules learned from experience by longtime RVers.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Valiant Extreme Teardrop. As he reports, “While this trailer does sort of follow the form of a traditional teardrop, with an outside kitchen and indoor bedroom, it’s also very different in some ways.” Keep reading to see what makes it different.

Is this your RV?

Don’t like guns? Alternatives for self-protection

Do you want to feel protected while camping but you shun guns? There are alternatives that will help you in the event you find yourself under assault, either by an animal, or a human being acting like an animal. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: How a pig nearly changed U.S. history

Reader poll

How often have you used grocery home delivery during the pandemic?

Finish up your shopping list, then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Check your refrigerator at the beginning of the RVing season



As you prepare your RV for the season, be sure to check the refrigerator before you start it up. Remove anything you have in the doors keeping them propped open. Make sure the inside of the fridge is clean. Close the doors and go outside and open the refrigerator compartment. Clean out the webs, dirt, pine needles, etc., and vacuum it out. If you see any damage, you may need to have the unit checked by a Certified RV Technician. Once this is done, turn on your LP gas and turn the refrigerator on. It may take a number of tries to get it started while the air is purged from the LP lines. When it starts, watch it for a bit to make sure it stays lit and everything is okay. Then switch it to Auto and let it run for 24 hours to get cold.

Website of the day

Travel Awaits

This is one of those websites where you could spend all day reading articles. Have fun exploring! Oh, and grab a notepad – you’ll get lots of travel ideas.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 7 percent met their current partner on an online dating website

• 13 percent watch a DVD movie in their RV very often

• 31 percent have camped in their RV in Yellowstone National Park at least once

Recent poll: Did you have a business as a kid? (Lots of you did, and there are some kid-businesses we haven’t even heard of before.)

Recipe of the Day

Zucchini or Summer Squash Fritters

by Rose Abrams from Lumberton, NC

These fritters will be amazing if they’re made with shredded zucchini or summer squash. Easy to prepare, they’re a tasty afternoon snack. The outer edges are crispy and the center stays soft. Onion adds a tiny hint of sweetness to the fritters. We placed ours in the oven to keep warm and they turned out perfect.

These would make the RV smell soooo good. Get the recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Chicken Pineapple Kabobs

Trivia

World War I ended at 11:00 in the morning, on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Sounds like 11 was their magic number!

*What do earwax and a whale’s age have in common? The answer is in yesterday’s trivia.

Keep your rubber roof clean!

Camco’s Pro-Strength Rubber Roof Cleaner and Conditioner is a one-step treatment that removes black streaks, oxidation and road film build up on your rubber roof and helps protect it from further damage. The specially formulated blend of surfactants and conditioners deep cleans and conditions, helping extend the roof’s life. Learn more or order at a great price.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lucy enjoys the walks on the beach.” —Melvin Gregory

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

What did the wife name her newborn quadruplets?

Adolf, Rudolph, Get-off and Stay-off.

