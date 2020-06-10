Keystone RV recalls some Springdale trailers

The incorrect axles and tires may cause the trailers to be overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash or other accident.
Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 4400 pound axles, ST225/75R15D tires, and rims with 5200 pound axles, ST225/75R15E tires, and rims. This recall is expected to begin July 27, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-379.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
