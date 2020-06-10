How many languages do you speak fluently?

According to the Eton Institute, learning a foreign language boosts brain power, improves memory, enhances the ability to multi-task, keeps your mind sharp (and for longer), enhances decision making, helps improve your first language, and can help open the door to other career opportunities. Have you taken the time to learn a second language? Did you grow up speaking more than one language?

If you want to learn a new language, here’s a website with tons of resources. They sure make it easy these days (and most of the time, free!), so we encourage you to try.

If you grew up speaking another language, or started learning one in high school and stuck with it, or whatever your story may be, will you share it with us in the comments below? Thanks!