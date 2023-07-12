Best kitchen for foodies! Tour the 2023 Rockwood 2614BS Travel Trailer

The team at Rousseau’s RV Walkthroughs thinks that the 2023 Rockwood 2614BS Travel Trailer is the perfect RV for chefs and foodies. With well-equipped indoor and outdoor kitchens, I can see why.

This is a rear kitchen model, which I like because it provides a better use of kitchen space. It also features a center bath that has always been a favorite floor plan of mine.

The outdoor kitchen space conveniently has a spray nozzle hose nearby. There’s also a 2-burner outdoor gas stove, a gas griddle, and a small electric refrigerator.

I am not sure why, but in the video they kept a fair amount of the interior tour silent. However, I did notice some things.

The bedroom sports a queen-sized bed and lots of closet space and storage space. I am not sure I like the open storage cubbies in here, though. Cabinets would look and function better, in my opinion.

The living space has a nice stylish open feel. That’s partly because of the rear kitchen design. I like the large stainless steel fridge and freezer.

There’s a large dinette, and comfortable seating opposite the TV and fireplace.

The bathroom is impressively large with a big shower. I could not tell from the video, unfortunately, just how tall it is, but it seems respectable.

There’s an enormous amount of storage throughout, including for wardrobe—something that many units lack.

More nice features of the 2023 Rockwood 2614BS Travel Trailer

Power stabilizer jacks

Large underneath storage bay

Outdoor shower

Outdoor speakers

8-foot automatic awning

3-burner cooktop

13,500 BTU air conditioner

35,000 BTU furnace

What’s not to like

With the slides in, there is no access to the bathroom. I don’t know about you, but for me, that is an absolute deal breaker, no matter how nice the rest of the coach is. Yes, there is a door to the bathroom. But the last thing I want to be doing on an overnight stop is going outside in the middle of the night to access the bathroom.

Even worse, you can’t use the bed when the slides are in either! Wow.

I have never understood why manufacturers keep making RVs with what to me are HUGE design flaws like this. If you feel differently, let me know why in the comments.

I also don’t understand why there is a 90-gallon gray water tank but only 54 gallons of fresh water.

2023 Rockwood 2614BS Travel Trailer Specs

Length: 29’9”

Two slides: one in dining room, one in bedroom

Dry weight: 6963 lbs.

GVWR: 3899 lbs.

50-amp power

6-gallon water heater

2-inch 300-lb.-rated hitch

Sleeps: 3

Dry weight: 6988 lbs.

Cargo carrying capacity: 1608 lbs.

Fresh water: 54 gallons

Gray water: 90 gallons

Black water 45 gallons

MSRP: $59,257

Learn more here.

##RVDT2164