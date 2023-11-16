KOA honors campgrounds for their exceptional service

Every year Kampgrounds of America (KOA) gathers guest surveys from more than a quarter million of its campers. That feedback, paired with results of an annual inspection process, qualifies the company’s more than 500 campgrounds across the United States and Canada for a set of awards – the Founder’s Award and the President’s Award.

WHAT IS THE KOA PRESIDENT’S AWARD?

The KOA President’s Award is presented to KOA campgrounds that provide outstanding camping facilities and consistently high levels of guest service. Chosen by KOA’s camping guests through satisfaction surveys and KOA’s own quality inspection.

WHAT IS THE KOA FOUNDER’S AWARD?

The recipients of KOA’s premiere achievement, the KOA Founder’s Award, share KOA founder Dave Drum’s dream of providing the highest quality camping facilities while exceeding KOA guests’ expectations. As leaders in outdoor hospitality, KOA Founder’s Award recipients embody Dave’s vision of a KOA Nation providing excellence for generations of campers.

This year KOA awarded the campgrounds below with awards for the upcoming year. Campgrounds that qualify for the Founder’s Award also receive the President’s Award for their outstanding service and commitment to their customers.

For RVers, this list may provide helpful in selecting a KOA for an overnight or extended stay. Some KOA’s are better than others.

2023 KOA CAMPGROUND AWARD WINNERS

ALABAMA

President’s Award

Gulf Shores / Pensacola West KOA Holiday

Ozark / Fort Rucker KOA Journey

ALASKA

President’s Award

Fairbanks / Chena River KOA Journey

Homer / Baycrest KOA Holiday

Seward KOA Journey

Valdez KOA Journey

ARIZONA

Founder’s Award

Grand Canyon / Williams KOA Journey

Holbrook / Petrified Forest KOA Journey

Kingman KOA Journey

Mesa / Apache Junction KOA Journey

Picacho / Tucson NW KOA Journey

Tucson / Lazydays KOA Resort

Salome KOA Journey

Seligman / Route 66 KOA Journey

Willcox /Cochise KOA Holiday

Williams / Exit 167 / Circle Pines KOA Holiday

President’s Award

Flagstaff KOA Holiday

ARKANSAS

Founder’s Award

Eureka Springs KOA Journey

Harrison KOA Holiday

Hot Springs National Park KOA Holiday

Little Rock North / Jct. I-40 KOA Journey

Memphis KOA Journey

CALIFORNIA

Founder’s Award

Bakersfield KOA Journey

Benbow KOA Holiday

Boulevard / Cleveland National Forest KOA Holiday

Burney Falls / Hat Creek KOA Holiday

Coleville / Walker KOA Holiday

Crescent City / Redwoods KOA Holiday

Manchester Beach / Mendocino Coast KOA Journey

Moss Landing KOA Express

Mt. Lassen / Shingletown KOA Holiday

Oroville / Feather Falls Casino KOA Journey

Palm Springs / Joshua Tree KOA Holiday

Red Bluff KOA Journey

Santa Cruz / Monterey Bay KOA Holiday

Santa Cruz North / Costanoa KOA Holiday

Santa Margarita KOA Holiday

Temecula KOA at Vail Lake

President’s Award

Avila / Pismo Beach KOA Holiday

Banning Stagecoach KOA Journey

Lake Isabella / Kern River KOA Journey

Mount Shasta City KOA Holiday

Needles KOA Journey

Salinas / Monterey KOA Holiday

San Diego Metro KOA Resort

San Francisco North / Petaluma KOA

Trinity Lake KOA Holiday

Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday

COLORADO

Founder’s Award

Alamosa KOA Journey

Carbondale / Crystal River KOA Holiday

Craig KOA Journey

Cripple Creek KOA Holiday

Denver East / Strasburg KOA Holiday

Denver West / Central City KOA Holiday

Estes Park KOA Holiday

Falcon / Colorado Springs NE KOA Holiday

Fort Collins / Lakeside KOA Holiday

Glenwood Springs West / Colorado River KOA Holiday

Grand Junction KOA Holiday

Grand Lake / Rocky Mtn National Park KOA Journey

Gunnison KOA Journey

La Junta KOA Journey

Montrose / Black Canyon Nat’l Park KOA Journey

Ouray KOA Holiday

Pueblo KOA Journey

Pueblo South / Colorado City KOA Holiday

Royal Gorge / Canon City KOA Holiday

Salida / Mt. Shavano KOA Journey

Steamboat Springs KOA Holiday

CONNECTICUT

President’s Award

Mystic KOA Holiday

Niantic / I-95 Exit 72 KOA Holiday

FLORIDA

Founder’s Award

Fort Pierce Downtown KOA Journey

Naples / Marco Island KOA Holiday

Okeechobee KOA Resort

Orlando / Kissimmee KOA Holiday

Orlando Southwest KOA Holiday

Perry KOA Holiday

St Augustine Beach KOA Holiday

St Petersburg / Madeira Beach KOA Holiday

Starke / Gainesville NE KOA Holiday

Sugarloaf Key / Key West KOA Holiday

West Palm Beach / Lion Country Safari KOA Journey

President’s Award

Bradenton / Hunsader Farms KOA Holiday

Clearwater / Lake Tarpon KOA Holiday

Fort Pierce West KOA Holiday

Jennings KOA Holiday

Milton / Gulf Pines KOA Holiday

Orlando NW / Orange Blossom KOA Journey

GEORGIA

Founder’s Award

Americus KOA Journey

Blue Ridge / Toccoa River KOA Holiday

Commerce / Athens KOA Journey

Lake Oconee / Greensboro KOA Holiday

Tifton KOA Journey

President’s Award

Cordele KOA Journey

Forsyth KOA Journey

Hiawassee KOA Holiday

Jacksonville N / St Marys KOA Holiday

Lookout Mountain / Chattanooga West KOA Holiday

Savannah South KOA Holiday

IDAHO

President’s Award

Boise / Meridian KOA Journey

Craters of the Moon / Arco KOA Journey

Kamiah / Clearwater River KOA Journey

Lava Hot Springs East KOA Holiday

Lava Hot Springs West KOA Holiday

Montpelier Creek KOA Journey

Pocatello KOA Journey

Twin Falls / Jerome KOA Holiday

ILLINOIS

Founder’s Award

Springfield KOA Journey

President’s Award

Benton KOA Journey

Casey KOA Journey

Chicago Northwest KOA Holiday

Galesburg East / Knoxville KOA Journey

Grayville / I-64 KOA Holiday

Kankakee South KOA Holiday

Lena KOA Journey

INDIANA

Founder’s Award

Angola / Hogback Lake KOA Holiday

Batesville KOA Journey

Bluffton / Fort Wayne South KOA Journey

Crawfordsville KOA Journey

Elkhart Co. / Middlebury KOA Holiday

Brown County / Nashville KOA Holiday

Indianapolis KOA Holiday

Richmond KOA Holiday

Scottsburg / Raintree KOA Holiday

IOWA

Founder’s Award

Des Moines West KOA Holiday

Newton / Des Moines East KOA Journey

Onawa / Blue Lake KOA Holiday

Waterloo / Lost Island KOA Resort

KANSAS

Founder’s Award

Dodge City KOA Journey

Goodland KOA Journey

Kansas City West / Lawrence KOA Holiday

Salina KOA Holiday

Topeka / Capital City KOA Journey

WaKeeney KOA Journey

Wellington KOA Holiday

KENTUCKY

Founder’s Award

Bowling Green KOA Holiday

Horse Cave KOA Holiday

Kentucky Lakes / Prizer Point KOA Holiday

Louisville South KOA Holiday

Paducah / I-24 / Kentucky Lake KOA Journey

Renfro Valley KOA Holiday

Russell Springs / Lake Cumberland KOA Journey

LOUISIANA

Founder’s Award

Baton Rouge KOA Holiday

Lafayette KOA Holiday

New Orleans West KOA Holiday

Shreveport / Bossier City KOA Journey

MAINE

Founder’s Award

Augusta / Gardiner KOA Journey

Bangor / Holden KOA Journey

Bar Harbor / Oceanside KOA Holiday

Bucksport / Fort Knox KOA Holiday

Freeport / Durham KOA Holiday

Houlton / Canadian Border KOA Journey

Naples KOA Holiday

Skowhegan / Kennebec Valley KOA Journey

MARYLAND

President’s Award

Hagerstown / Antietam Battlefield KOA Holiday

Washington DC / Capitol KOA Holiday

MASSACHUSETTS

Founder’s Award

Boston / Cape Cod KOA Holiday

Northampton / Springfield KOA Holiday

MICHIGAN

Founder’s Award

Allendale/West Grand Rapids KOA Holiday

Coloma / St Joseph KOA Holiday

Covert / South Haven KOA Holiday

Emmett KOA Holiday

Gaylord KOA Holiday

Ludington East / Pere Marquette River KOA Holiday

Mackinaw City / Mackinac Island KOA Journey

Munising / Pictured Rocks KOA Journey

Oscoda / Tawas KOA Holiday

Port Huron KOA Resort

St Ignace / Mackinac Island KOA Holiday

Traverse City KOA Holiday

Weidman KOA Holiday

MINNESOTA

Founder’s Award

Albert Lea / Austin KOA Journey

Bemidji KOA Journey

Cloquet / Duluth KOA Journey

Jackson KOA Journey

Minneapolis Northwest KOA Journey

Minneapolis Southwest KOA Holiday

Rochester / Marion KOA Journey

Soo Line Trail / Onamia KOA Journey

MISSISSIPPI

Founder’s Award

Hattiesburg / Okatoma KOA

President’s Award

Meridian East / Toomsuba KOA Journey

MISSOURI

President’s Award

Branson KOA Holiday

Joplin KOA Journey

Lake of the Ozarks / Linn Creek KOA Holiday

Lebanon / Bennett Spring KOA Holiday

Sam A. Baker / Otahki Lake KOA Holiday

Springfield / Route 66 KOA Holiday

St. Louis West / Historic Route 66 KOA Holiday

MONTANA

Founder’s Award

Miles City KOA Journey

Missoula KOA Holiday

Polson / Flathead Lake KOA Holiday

Red Lodge KOA Journey

St. Mary / East Glacier KOA Holiday

Three Forks KOA Journey

West Glacier KOA Resort

President’s Award

Billings KOA Holiday

Butte KOA Journey

Great Falls KOA Holiday

Hardin KOA Journey

Helena North KOA Journey

Livingston / Paradise Valley KOA Holiday

Townsend / Canyon Ferry Lake KOA Journey

Yellowstone Park / West Gate KOA Holiday

Yellowstone Park / Mountainside KOA Journey

NEBRASKA

Founder’s Award

Grand Island KOA Journey

Ogallala / I-80 KOA Journey

Ogallala / Tri Trails KOA Journey

West Omaha / NE Lincoln KOA Holiday

NEVADA

Founder’s Award

Ely KOA Journey

Las Vegas KOA Journey at Sam’s Town

Wendover KOA Journey

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Founder’s Award

Chocorua KOA Holiday

Lincoln / Woodstock KOA Holiday

Littleton / Franconia Notch KOA Holiday

Strafford / Lake Winnipesaukee South KOA Holiday

Twin Mountain / Mt. Washington KOA Holiday

NEW JERSEY

Founder’s Award

Philadelphia South / Clarksboro KOA Holiday

NEW MEXICO

Founder’s Award

Alamogordo / White Sands KOA Journey

Albuquerque KOA Journey

Grants KOA Journey

Las Cruces KOA Journey

Raton KOA Journey

Santa Fe KOA Journey

Silver City KOA Holiday

Tucumcari / Route 66 KOA Journey

NEW YORK

Founder’s Award

Canandaigua / Rochester KOA Holiday

Chautauqua Lake KOA Holiday

Cooperstown KOA Journey

Herkimer Diamond KOA Resort

Houghton / Letchworth KOA Holiday

Lake George / Saratoga KOA Journey

Lake Placid / Whiteface Mountain KOA Holiday

Medina / Wildwood Lake KOA Holiday

Natural Bridge / Watertown KOA Journey

New York City N / Newburgh KOA Holiday

Watkins Glen / Corning KOA Resort

President’s Award

Niagara Falls / Grand Island KOA Holiday

Unadilla / I-88 / Oneonta KOA Journey

Waterloo / Finger Lakes KOA Holiday

Westfield / Lake Erie KOA Journey

NORTH CAROLINA

Founder’s Award

Boone KOA Holiday

Cape Hatteras / Outer Banks KOA Resort

Cherokee / Great Smokies KOA Holiday

Lumberton / I-95 KOA Journey

Murphy / Peace Valley KOA Holiday

New Bern KOA Holiday

Outer Banks West / Currituck Sound KOA Holiday

Statesville / I-77 KOA Journey

Wilmington KOA Holiday

President’s Award

Asheville East KOA Holiday

Asheville West KOA Holiday

Enfield / Rocky Mount KOA Journey

Greensboro KOA Journey

NORTH DAKOTA

Founder’s Award

Bismarck KOA Journey

OHIO

Founder’s Award

Andover / Pymatuning Lake KOA Holiday

Canton / East Sparta KOA Holiday

Carrollton KOA Holiday

Coshocton KOA Holiday

Dayton KOA Resort

Lake Milton / Berlin Lake KOA Holiday

Lebanon / Cincinnati NE KOA Holiday

Logan / Hocking Hills KOA Holiday

Mt. Gilead KOA Journey

Salem / Lisbon KOA Holiday

Sandusky / Bayshore KOA Holiday

Shelby / Mansfield KOA Resort

Streetsboro / Cleveland SE KOA Holiday

Sunbury / Columbus North KOA Holiday

Toledo East / Stony Ridge KOA Journey

Wapakoneta KOA Holiday

OKLAHOMA

Founder’s Award

Checotah / Lake Eufaula West KOA Holiday

El Reno West KOA Journey

Elk City / Clinton KOA Journey

Sallisaw / Fort Smith West KOA Holiday

Tulsa NE / Will Rogers Downs KOA Journey

OREGON

Founder’s Award

Lincoln City KOA Journey

Medford / Gold Hill KOA Journey

Oregon Dunes KOA Holiday

Pendleton KOA Journey

Sutherlin / Umpqua Valley KOA Holiday

Waldport / Newport KOA Journey

President’s Award

Albany / Corvallis KOA Journey

Astoria / Warrenton / Seaside KOA Resort

Bandon / Port Orford KOA Journey

Cascade Locks / Portland East KOA Holiday

Grants Pass KOA Journey

Klamath Falls KOA Journey

Lemolo Lake / Crater Lake North KOA Holiday

PENNSYLVANIA

Founder’s Award

Allentown KOA Journey

Bellefonte / State College KOA Holiday

Delaware Water Gap / Pocono Mountain KOA Holiday

DuBois / Treasure Lake KOA Holiday

Elizabethtown / Hershey KOA Holiday

Erie KOA Holiday

Gettysburg / Battlefield KOA Holiday

Honesdale / Poconos KOA Holiday

Jonestown / Hershey NE KOA Journey

Madison / Pittsburgh SE KOA Journey

Mercer / Grove City KOA Holiday

Philadelphia / West Chester KOA Holiday

Raystown Lake / Saxton KOA Holiday

Uniontown KOA Holiday

Williamsport South / Nittany Mountain KOA Holiday

SOUTH CAROLINA

Founder’s Award

Anderson / Lake Hartwell KOA Holiday

Mount Pleasant / Charleston KOA Holiday

Myrtle Beach KOA Resort

Newberry / I-26 / Sumter NF KOA Journey

Point South / I-95 / Yemassee KOA Journey

Santee / Santee Lakes KOA Journey

Travelers Rest / N Greenville KOA Holiday

SOUTH DAKOTA

Founder’s Award

Badlands / White River KOA Holiday

Belvidere East / Exit 170 KOA Journey

Custer / Mt Rushmore / Black Hills KOA Holiday

Deadwood / Black Hills KOA Holiday

Hot Springs / Black Hills KOA Holiday

Kennebec KOA Journey

Mitchell KOA Journey

Mount Rushmore KOA Resort at Palmer Gulch

Rapid City / Black Hills KOA Holiday

Sioux City North KOA Holiday

Sioux Falls KOA Journey

Spearfish / Black Hills KOA Holiday

Yankton / Missouri River KOA Journey

TENNESSEE

Founder’s Award

Baileyton KOA Holiday

Bristol / Kingsport KOA Holiday

Buffalo / I-40 / Exit 143 KOA Journey

Chattanooga North / Cleveland KOA Journey

Crossville I-40 KOA Holiday

Gatlinburg East / Smoky Mountain KOA Holiday

Jonesborough / Cherokee NF KOA Journey

President’s Award

Nashville KOA Resort

Nashville East / Lebanon KOA Journey

Paris Landing / Kentucky Lake KOA Holiday

Pigeon Forge / Gatlinburg KOA Holiday

Sweetwater / I-75 / Exit 62 KOA Holiday

Townsend / Great Smokies KOA Holiday

TEXAS

Founder’s Award

Amarillo KOA Journey

San Angelo KOA Holiday

San Antonio / Alamo KOA Holiday

Sanger / Denton North KOA Journey

South Padre Island KOA Holiday

President’s Award

Abilene KOA Journey

Austin East KOA Holiday

Brookeland / Lake Sam Rayburn KOA Holiday

Canton KOA Holiday

Cotulla / Nueces River KOA Journey

Corpus Christi KOA Journey

Dallas / Arlington KOA Holiday

Galveston Island KOA Holiday

Kerrville KOA Journey

Lake Conroe / Houston North KOA Holiday

Leander / Northwest Austin KOA Holiday

Lubbock KOA Journey

Lufkin KOA Journey

Mount Pleasant KOA Journey

Port Lavaca / Matagorda Bay KOA Holiday

Rockport KOA Holiday

Rusk KOA Holiday

Texarkana KOA Journey

UTAH

Founder’s Award

Beaver KOA Journey

Brigham City / Perry South KOA Journey

Fillmore KOA Journey

Flaming Gorge / Manila KOA Journey

Green River KOA Journey

Moab KOA Holiday

Monument Valley KOA Journey

Richfield KOA Holiday

Salt Lake City KOA Holiday

Vernal / Dinosaurland KOA Holiday

VERMONT

Founder’s Award

Brattleboro North KOA Journey

Quechee / Pine Valley KOA Holiday

VIRGINIA

Founder’s Award

Cape Charles / Chesapeake Bay KOA Resort

Charlottesville KOA Holiday

Emporia / I-95 KOA Holiday

Fancy Gap / Blue Ridge Parkway KOA Journey

Fredericksburg / Washington DC S KOA Holiday

Harrisonburg / Shenandoah Valley KOA Holiday

Lynchburg NW / Blue Ridge Parkway KOA Holiday

Natural Bridge / Lexington KOA Holiday

Richmond North / Kings Dominion KOA Holiday

Virginia Beach KOA Holiday

Wytheville KOA Holiday

WASHINGTON

Founder’s Award

Bay Center / Willapa Bay KOA Journey

Burlington / Anacortes KOA Holiday

Concrete / Grandy Creek KOA Holiday

Leavenworth / Pine Village KOA Holiday

Lynden / Bellingham KOA Holiday

Newport / Little Diamond Lake KOA Holiday

Olympic Peninsula / Port Angeles KOA Journey

Pasco / Tri-Cities KOA Journey

WEST VIRGINIA

Founder’s Award

Flatwoods KOA Journey

Harpers Ferry / Civil War Battlefields KOA Holiday

Huntington / Fox Fire KOA Holiday

WISCONSIN

Founder’s Award

Door Country KOA Holiday

Hayward KOA Holiday

Hixton / Alma Center KOA Holiday

Milton KOA Holiday

Oakdale KOA Journey

Wisconsin Dells KOA Holiday

WYOMING

Founder’s Award

Buffalo KOA Journey

Casper KOA Journey

Cody KOA Holiday

Devils Tower / Black Hills KOA Journey

Dubois / Wind River KOA Holiday

Greybull KOA Holiday

Lyman KOA Journey

Sheridan / Big Horn Mountains KOA Journey

ALBERTA

President’s Award

Lethbridge KOA Journey

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Founder’s Award

Cranbrook / St. Eugene KOA Journey

NEW BRUNSWICK

Founder’s Award

Sussex KOA Journey

NEWFOUNDLAND

Founder’s Award

Gros Morne / Norris Point KOA Holiday

NOVA SCOTIA

President’s Award

Halifax West KOA Holiday

North Sydney / Cabot Trail KOA Journey

ONTARIO

Founder’s Award

Barrie KOA Holiday

Brighton / 401 KOA Holiday

Cardinal / Ottawa South KOA Holiday

Niagara Falls KOA Holiday

Owen Sound KOA Journey

Renfrew / Ottawa West KOA Journey

1000 Islands / Kingston KOA Holiday

1000 Islands / Mallorytown KOA Holiday

President’s Award

Parry Sound KOA Holiday

Sault Ste. Marie KOA Holiday

Sturgeon Falls KOA Holiday

Thunder Bay KOA Holiday

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Founder’s Award

Borden / Summerside KOA Journey

Cavendish KOA Holiday

Cornwall / Charlottetown KOA Holiday

QUEBEC

Founder’s Award

Bas Saint-Laurent KOA Resort

Montreal South KOA

Quebec City KOA Holiday