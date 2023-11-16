Thursday, November 16, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

An RVer is dead after eating cheese and jalapeño pepper pizza

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
RVer is dead after eating cheese and jalapeño pepper pizza

An RVer is dead after eating cheese and jalapeño pepper pizza. So ruled a medical inquest panel in the case of Robin Wynne Williams, a 45-year-old from the U.K.

Died in his RV

Menai Bridge. Photo: The Ancient Brit on flickr.com

Williams was a contractor on the Menai Bridge, a suspension bridge the connects the island of Anglesey and the mainland of Wales, crossing the Menai Straights. Last February, he and his coworkers completed their share in a renovation project. The group retired to a pub, where Robin Williams consumed a pizza which included cheese and jalapeño peppers.

After ending his meal, Williams then walked across the Menai Bridge and climbed into his motorhome. Later that evening, he called his partner, Karen Maurice, by phone, complaining that his lips were tingling and that his legs were developing large lumps. Karen suggested he should drink large amounts of water, as he’d suffered a similar issue another time, and that the water trick worked.

However, the next day Karen Maurice says Williams didn’t answer his phone. She drove to his motorhome and found her partner sitting on the toilet, slumped over onto the sink. A call to paramedics was to no avail; there was nothing they could do to revive him.

Inquest cites cheese and chili rash

Robin Williams. Photo: Karen Maurice via Daily Post Wales.

A medical inquest held this week essentially found that Williams died after eating cheese and jalapeño pepper pizza. The findings were based on a 2018 incident when Williams collapsed on a bridge after eating a Mexican meal with Karen Maurice. At that time he had also developed a rash. The meal included cheese and chili, which his family doctor advised was the cause of his problem at that time.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Kate Robertson, a senior coroner added: “On the evidence and considering the balance of probabilities it is more likely there was an anaphylactic shock as a result of an allergy to food consumed.”

Karen Maurice isn’t convinced. She says it was news to her that Robin Williams was allergic to jalapeño peppers. The inquest noted that Williams wasn’t apparently buying into an allergy either. After being told to avoid peppers, “he ate chili every day.”

##RVT1131b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Advertising

Previous article
Ho! Ho! Ho! 14 of the BEST RV Christmas sweaters for this holiday season
Next article
KOA honors campgrounds for their exceptional service

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE