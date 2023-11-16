An RVer is dead after eating cheese and jalapeño pepper pizza. So ruled a medical inquest panel in the case of Robin Wynne Williams, a 45-year-old from the U.K.

Died in his RV

Williams was a contractor on the Menai Bridge, a suspension bridge the connects the island of Anglesey and the mainland of Wales, crossing the Menai Straights. Last February, he and his coworkers completed their share in a renovation project. The group retired to a pub, where Robin Williams consumed a pizza which included cheese and jalapeño peppers.

After ending his meal, Williams then walked across the Menai Bridge and climbed into his motorhome. Later that evening, he called his partner, Karen Maurice, by phone, complaining that his lips were tingling and that his legs were developing large lumps. Karen suggested he should drink large amounts of water, as he’d suffered a similar issue another time, and that the water trick worked.

However, the next day Karen Maurice says Williams didn’t answer his phone. She drove to his motorhome and found her partner sitting on the toilet, slumped over onto the sink. A call to paramedics was to no avail; there was nothing they could do to revive him.

Inquest cites cheese and chili rash

A medical inquest held this week essentially found that Williams died after eating cheese and jalapeño pepper pizza. The findings were based on a 2018 incident when Williams collapsed on a bridge after eating a Mexican meal with Karen Maurice. At that time he had also developed a rash. The meal included cheese and chili, which his family doctor advised was the cause of his problem at that time.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Kate Robertson, a senior coroner added: “On the evidence and considering the balance of probabilities it is more likely there was an anaphylactic shock as a result of an allergy to food consumed.”

Karen Maurice isn’t convinced. She says it was news to her that Robin Williams was allergic to jalapeño peppers. The inquest noted that Williams wasn’t apparently buying into an allergy either. After being told to avoid peppers, “he ate chili every day.”

