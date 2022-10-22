How to build your own DIY mattress: What mattress companies don’t want RVers to know

Regardless of whether you buy a mattress or build your own DIY mattress, as this video suggests, you will learn a lot by watching it. The folks from Arizona Premium Mattress do a great job of going into the different types of foam and different grades of firmness of each that can be used to build a mattress.

Yes, the company that produced the video sells the components needed to make a DIY mattress. You can choose to order from them or not. But either way, you will be well-acquainted with the various options, which in turn will make you a more savvy mattress consumer.

Of course, with this knowledge, you will be able to design and make a custom mattress exactly to your specifications and budget.

Quality RV mattresses can be a major investment and often have to fit in areas that standard mattresses don’t. With this guide, you will see how easy it can be to simply make your own comfortable and long-lasting RV mattress.

The video discusses the durability of each of the components. This, of course, can help you make a decision about what will work best for your needs.

The video stresses that once you have chosen the components that will go into your perfect mattress—memory foam, latex, gel, etc.—a zippered cover is vitally important. Why? Because some parts of the mattress wear out quicker than others.

With a zippered cover, those making a DIY mattress can later remove and replace the worn-out parts without having to replace the entire mattress. Like you would if you bought a premade mattress.

The video claims this is part of “planned obsolescence” from the mattress industry. In other words, the mattress industry wants you to have to buy a new mattress every 5-7 years.

However, you can fight back. With this method, your DIY mattress can last for far longer. And if one of the layers wears out, you can replace just that layer without the need to replace everything.

How brilliant is that?

