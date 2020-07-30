Don’t feed the mosquitoes – Protecting yourself from insects

By Greg Illes

Let’s face it – the lovely forests and streams that we all enjoy when we are out-and-about are fantastic havens for all manner of obnoxious bugs. Flies, ticks and mosquitoes are not only at the top of the annoying list, but also the most likely to spread uncomfortable or even serious diseases.

Whether it’s peace or health or both, we all strive to keep those pesky bugs away from ourselves and our loved ones — but it’s not always an easy task.

Repellents

If you’re outdoors and want to stay there, you’ll probably want to use an insect repellent. Fortunately, today repellents can be found embedded in fabrics, and you can wear such clothing without having to soak your skin in DEET. For on-skin repellents, DEET is commonly acknowledged as the most effective; however, health concerns prompt some folks to seek out more “natural” deterrents. Find all types of bug repellents on Amazon.