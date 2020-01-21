Leisure Travel Vans adds new features on 2020 Ford Transit

Based on a press release

Winkler, Manitoba, January 20, 2020 – Leisure Travel Vans, a brand of Triple E Recreational Vehicles, has announced new features and technology on the 2020 Ford Transit Cutaway. With features such as a twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost® V6, new advanced driver-assist technology, and optional intelligent all-wheel drive, Wonder owners will be taking to the road with new levels of driving confidence.

Chassis & Powertrain

The 2021 Wonder Class C will be built on the 2020 Ford Transit 350 Cutaway with an increased GVWR of 11,000 lbs. The Transit’s twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 puts out an impressive 306 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque. The upgraded engine features direct injection, auto start-stop technology, and is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Perhaps most notably, the 2020 Ford Transit will be available in optional Intelligent-All-Wheel-Drive, making the 2021 Wonder the first Leisure Travel Vans model to be offered with AWD.

Exterior Features

The exterior of the 2020 Ford Transit features an updated grille, LED headlamps and a redesigned front fascia. The redesigned HID headlamp unit emits bright, natural light and features an LED signature surround, giving the Transit a unique look, day or night. Auto high-beam headlamps, front fog lamps, and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers add further safety and convenience for the driver. Finally, all 2021 Wonders will come with standard 16” forged aluminum wheels.

Interior Features

Moving inside, the Transit received a welcome refresh to the interior and dashboard. Upgraded materials make the new Transit feel more upscale, while the familiar SYNC® 3 navigation system now features a larger 8” touch screen. Standard driver-side and passenger-side seat swivels will help integrate the cab area into the house area of the Wonder on select floorplans.

Safety & Security

With Ford Co-Pilot360TM technology, safety is a cornerstone of the new 2020 Transit. LTV has some impressive new safety features to be included on the 2021 Wonder, including Forward Collision Warning, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, a Lane-Keeping System, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Other notable safety and security features include an anti-theft system with engine immobilizer, a post-crash alert system, tire pressure monitoring system, and side wind stabilization. Please visit Ford’s website for more information on these safety features.