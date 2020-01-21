RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1258

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

“And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” —Anaïs Nin



GPS home security advice

We have advised that you never put your “home” coordinates in your GPS, so if a crook steals your GPS and keys he won’t know where to go and clean you out. Well, we heard from Steve B., Kurt, and Tony M., who all advised putting in the local police station as the “home” address. (Would that be a case of “poetic justice”?) But then George B. wrote that he lost a handheld Magellan while out hunting 300 miles from home. About two months later another hunter found the device. Turned out the man lived about 12 miles from George and after tracking the coordinates to George’s “home” (in the GPS) he returned the GPS to its rightful owner. George says, “I’ve told this story many times of how my GPS found it’s own way home. One more case of having trust in humanity.”

High altitude fuel-up – low altitude engine knock

We got a note from a reader who’d been on a road trip out West. Piloting his pickup with a V-10 engine, towing a travel trailer, he started to encounter severe engine knocking while in Arizona in the relatively low, 2,000-foot altitude area. However, his last fuel fill-up had been in Albuquerque, N.M., elevation nearly 6,000 feet. What was going on? Find out here.

Futuristic tow car from yesteryear has a periscope

This old car and trailer “of the future” are like nothing you’ve seen and probably never will see. Watch the old movie newsreel.

Forward your calls at home to your cell phone

If you have a cell phone (who doesn’t these days?) and no one is home when you travel, forward all your home calls to your cell phone when you are away from home for long periods. Thanks to Bobbie Verstraete for this tip!

When driving or pulling an RV, be careful of low-hanging objects when you pull into a campground or gas station. Low branches can be nasty to RV exteriors and so can roof overhangs. There is, however, an advantage to hitting one of these obstacles: You will end up with an extra source of air conditioning, but probably not the type you would want.

The 50 best places to travel in 2020

Everyone has been releasing the best places to travel in 2020, but we like Travel + Leisure’s list, which has a good variety of everything. Take a peek and turn on that wanderlust!

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised, such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 8 percent have loaned their RV to a friend or family member for a trip.

• 57 percent of motorhome owners tow a dinghy.

• 45 percent never or almost never boondock on Federal lands.

New York City has its own species of ant. The “ManhattAnt” appears to exclusively live in New York City where Broadway meets 63rd Street and 76th Street. The ant may have evolved on its own due to isolation in the city, and has adapted to a warmer, drier, concrete-covered environment.

Afraid of water damage in your RV? You need this!

This essential water damage tool helps home and RV owners measure moisture content in wood, concrete drywall and subflooring. Use the pin sensors to find the moisture content in your home. The easy-to-read LCD display will help you know if you need to dry the existing materials or replace with brand-new ones, and can be used as a water leak detector after flood damage. You’ll want to buy this here.

A hillbilly was driving his old motorhome across Alabama when a traffic cop ordered him to stop. “Got any ID?” asked the patrolman. “‘Bout what?” replied the hillbilly.

