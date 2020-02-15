Reader abandons plan to buy another RV

Dear editor:

Thank you for your truly informative newsletter. I am retired and was looking to buy a Class B for extended travel. But after seeing all the problems you point out with RVs and their poor construction, useless warranties and general reliability problems, etc., I’m going to pass.

As well, many of your readers indicate that now good campgrounds are either over-full and very hard to reserve or increasingly expensive. Municipalities can’t seem to differentiate between citizen RVers and the expanding homeless. They are no longer RV friendly as far as I can tell.

Boondocking in Southern Arizona with 100K other people or sleeping in a Walmart parking lot doesn’t seem like fun. I think sadly that the golden age of the carefree RVer is over. —Harvey Schuck

Dear Harvey,

It’s sad to hear of someone giving up RVing, but we do understand that anyone who has been paying close attention to the state of RVing in America could be discouraged. I suspect most RVers who have enjoyed travel by RV for a decade or two would admit that it is more challenging these days based on ever-diminishing availability of quality campsites, challenges with RV quality, or getting work done in a timely manner. That’s not to say that RVing cannot still be a fun way to live or travel, but we do not think you are alone in your decision to abandon the lifestyle.