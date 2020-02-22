Can an RV park cancel your reservation for someone else?

Dear editor,

This newsletter has lamented for years that just taking off and finding a campground is getting harder or in some cases impossible. It is sad that you can’t just wander the country and see what you find. These days you just have to make a reservation and plan your trip. But that brings another problem.

What if you make a reservation and think everything is fine and then you get a call that says someone wants your site for three months and your deposit is being returned. This has happened to me and is happening to more people I talk to. My current neighbors are here now only because they thought they had a reservation for a month at at another place. But they got a call that said someone wanted their site for three months so “sorry”. The response from the campground was that the RVers were offered another site but turned it down. That’s a lie!

I would bet these are not isolated incidents. Both mentioned here happened at corporate parks — Zelman and Encore respectively. It might be a good topic for the newsletter and start some lively and informative discussions. —Dave Gobel

Dear Dave,

I’ve never heard of this happening, but then I don’t visit very many different RV parks these days. If it is, indeed, occurring, that seems wrong to me. I hope some of our readers will weigh in on this by leaving a comment. If others are having the same experience, we need to raise awareness about this with the campground industry that this an unacceptable practice. A reservation is a reservation and that’s that.

Still, so much is changing in RVing these days due to crowding that many RV parks can pretty much do what they want and still fill up every night. —Chuck

