RV makers putting heat on buyers who don’t read their warranty

By Rick Dalton

This was originally posted on the Facebook group RV Horror Stories

I am a RV breach of warranty (“lemon law”) attorney since 1994. I am seeing more and more cases where Thor Motor Homes; Heartland Recreational Vehicles and Forest River are filing motions against its customers for not reading their factory warranty at the time of sale. You need to be aware that these manufacturers are putting clauses in their warranties that require you to file your claims, arbitrations or lawsuits in the State of Indiana.

This may not seem like a big deal until you buy a lemon RV and have to travel to Indiana in order for your lawsuit to move forward.