RV makers putting heat on buyers who don’t read their warranty

By Rick Dalton
This was originally posted on the Facebook group RV Horror Stories
I am a RV breach of warranty (“lemon law”) attorney since 1994. I am seeing more and more cases where Thor Motor Homes; Heartland Recreational Vehicles and Forest River are filing motions against its customers for not reading their factory warranty at the time of sale. You need to be aware that these manufacturers are putting clauses in their warranties that require you to file your claims, arbitrations or lawsuits in the State of Indiana.
This may not seem like a big deal until you buy a lemon RV and have to travel to Indiana in order for your lawsuit to move forward.
I am also seeing these manufacturers claim their warranties are voided if you live in the RV full time or use it for commercial purposes.
Please make sure you question your salesperson about these issues prior to purchasing an RV. There is nothing wrong with you getting the dealer to sign paperwork stating that the RV sold to you can be used as a full time RV or for work purposes and factory warranty is not voided.
I will be happy to answer any questions at (888) 577-8520 or by visiting here.
Leave a Comment