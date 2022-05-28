Are license plates doomed in California?

Mounting a license plate is often awkward. Cheap frames from dealerships that didn’t ask permission to promote their businesses on your new car. Odd screws that don’t hold the plates steady or look ugly.

California is attempting to resolve the issue, and it could mean a nationwide trend for RVers. The state is the first in the country to allow sticker plate alternatives that don’t require drilling into a vehicle’s bumper.

Nearly a decade ago, California passed a bill that sought alternatives to the traditional screw-on front license. One alternative is offered by LicensePlateWrap.com. It’s the only company directly involved in government trial programs for license plate stickers.

The initial trial program fitted 28 California Highway Patrol vehicles with the wrapped plates. The state’s department of motor vehicles now allows anyone to upload their license and vehicle information to the License Plate Wrap website to secure their own reflective vinyl sticker plate for their vehicle’s front bumper. This is a Pilot Program and has been extended to January 1, 2023.

Eight plate designs are available, each identical to the standard metal plate equivalent designs. New sticky license plates take four to six weeks for delivery. The company recommends only applying the stickers to high-quality paint jobs.

LicenesePlateWrap.com is seeking but hasn’t received permission to use its product in other states. The wrap plate costs $85, plus a higher registration fee.

