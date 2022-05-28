Saturday, May 28, 2022

Fire restrictions in effect on many Arizona public lands

By Chuck Woodbury
Because of hot and dry weather conditions and increased risk for wildfire activity, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions in three of its four Arizona districts. BLM-managed public lands in the Phoenix District, Colorado River District and Gila District are affected.

These activities are temporarily prohibited under Stage 2 restrictions:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or charcoal, coal, or wood stove or grill.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.
• Discharging a firearm, air rifle, exploding targets or gas gun except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.
• Operating any internal combustion engine, such as a chainsaw or similar tool.
• Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
• Fireworks, exploding targets, sky lanterns and incendiary devices are prohibited year-round on BLM lands in Arizona.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns and heaters possessing shut-off devices are allowed in areas clear of grasses and other fire fuels within three feet of the device. Violation of restrictions is punishable by fine, imprisonment or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

To further prevent wildfires, cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Instead, use ashtrays. Never park a vehicle over dead grass; the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation. Check vehicles for dragging metal or safety tow chains on trailers, and ensure tires are well-inflated—sparks created from metal hitting pavement can ignite wildfires. Spark safety, not wildfires.

Fire restrictions remain in place until the risk of wildfires is reduced in the area. Historically this is when areas receive widespread monsoon rains.

For more detail on BLM Arizona fire restrictions, visit: https://www.blm.gov/arizona/fire-restrictions. Fire restrictions can vary by agency and jurisdictions. Learn more about current fire restrictions and current fire situations at https://wildlandfire.az.gov.

