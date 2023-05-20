RVers, if you see purple paint on trees, stay away

As we travel across the United States, I enjoy learning about local traditions, laws, and folklore. (If you missed my article about cowboy boots on fence posts, you can read it here.)

Iowa grown

My husband and I were married and lived in Iowa for many years. All three of our children are Iowa natives, just like me. If you are familiar with Iowa, you know that most of the land is dedicated to farming. Farmers appreciate the flat, treeless terrain. It’s easiest to farm. Flat is best, and Iowa is certainly flat, at least in the areas where we lived. I was used to the flat, treeless plain. Then we moved to Missouri.

Missouri trees

The first thing I learned about Missouri is that the roads are not laid out in square mile sections like Iowa’s roads. The second thing I learned? Missouri has a lot of trees! And many of these trees sport a distinctive swipe of purple paint on their trunks. What’s that?!

Purple paint?

When I first saw the purply swatch on tree trunks I thought my eyes were deceiving me. Who would take the time and energy to reach three to five feet up a tree just to paint a swath of purple on it? Not only that, but repeat the process on nearby trees, as well. Turns out, purple paint on trees is not just a tradition in Missouri. It’s also the law!

Purple paint statute

In 2012, the Missouri state legislature passed the purple paint statute. It allows Missouri landowners to mark trees or fence posts with purple paint as a warning to would-be trespassers.

The paint works much better than a “No Trespassing” or “Keep Out” sign. Why? Because signs can be removed or destroyed. They can weather and fall off. Then, trespassers can claim the land was not marked. The landowner has no proof of when their sign is gone. So, they paint a purple swatch on the trees marking the property lines. It’s much more difficult to remove a tree than a sign!

Another reason purple paint is used to mark property lines is to protect the owner’s trees. Nailing a sign into a tree can damage the outer layer of wood and/or introduce disease. Nailing signs year after year can take a disastrous toll on the trees. So, purple paint it is!

Not just Missouri

The purple paint law for marking property isn’t just a Missouri curiosity. The law is also currently active in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. So, if you’re traveling in those states and see a peculiar swatch of purple paint on the trees, you’ll know why.

You’ll also want to look carefully before boondocking in the woods of Missouri or the aforementioned states. The fine for trespassing in Missouri is up to $500 and/or up to six months in jail. Yipes! Pay attention to the purple paint, folks.

Do you know any local traditions, laws, or folklore from the places you’ve visited? If so, share them in the comments below. I love learning about them!

##RVT1105