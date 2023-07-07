RV expert picks the BEST 5th wheel brands for 2023

One of our readers’ FAVORITE RV vloggers, Josh the RV Nerd, is back with a video detailing his picks for the best 5th wheel brands for 2023. When it comes to RVs, Josh knows what he’s talking about, so it’s always valuable to get an insider’s view on the RV industry.
Josh rightly puts in the disclaimer that there is no single “Best 5th Wheel” for everyone. It is going to depend on how you intend to use it. So, to make this video more useful, he broke it down to his best picks for fifth wheels in these categories:
- Destination living
- Couples traveling
- My family today
- Full-time family
- Living on the road
- The ultimate pipe dream
- Honorable mentions
Be sure to watch the video for stats on all these RVs and if you are interested in them, click over to Josh’s YouTube channel as he has done full video tours on all the fifth wheels below.
Best 5th wheel for destination living: Alliance RV’s Paradigm 382RK
Josh picked this as the best 5th wheel for destination living because it feels more like a house than a camper. It has a very residential layout with lots of open space.
Some of the highlights of this rig include:
- A rear kitchen with an enormous amount of counter and food prep space.
- Tons of windows
- A fantastic entertainment area
- One-and-a-half bathrooms
- 4 slides to maximize space and the open feel
- Tank heaters
- Full RV paint job
- Azdel inside and out
- Triple AC system
- 320w factory solar
- Large 12-volt fridge
What’s the downside?
This is a LARGE RV and you will need a full-sized dually to tow it.
Best 5th wheel for traveling couples: Rockwood 2444WS by Forest River
For this category, Josh wanted something under 30 feet with easy access to the bedrooms and bathrooms, even while traveling. This also has a rear kitchen, which I personally love. It comes in at under 29 feet.
Some of the highlights of this rig include:
- No slides on the door side let you maximize campsite space.
- You can use the bedroom, the bathroom, and all areas of the rig even when the slides are closed.
- Double Azdel walls inside and out.
- Factory standard 1000w inverter.
- Outdoor mini-fridge
- Tank heaters
- Automatic leveling system
- True queen-sized bed
- A HUGE amount of storage
- XL ceiling vent fans
Best 5th wheel for traveling families: Eagle HT 29.5HDS by Jayco RV
For this category, Josh wanted a rig that provided some privacy for family members but also functioned well as a group gathering space on the road.
Some of the highlights of this rig include:
- Huge outdoor kitchen.
- Huge amounts of easily accessible storage.
- Automatic leveling system.
- Unmatched warranty: 2 plus 3 year with allowances for full-time RVing
- Whisper A/C system
- TPMS system
- 3000 lb. towing hitch.
The downside?
While the manufacturer hints this can be towed by a 1/2-ton truck, Josh rightly calls them out on this bit of BS. A 3/4-ton truck or higher makes a far safer choice.
Best full-time family 5th wheel: North Point 377RLBH by Jayco RV
For this category, Josh wanted to not only see increased sleeping space, but also comfortable increased living space.
Some of the highlights of this rig include:
- Huge outdoor kitchen
- Big kitchen island
- Amazing entertainment area
- Fireplace
- Uniroyal H tires
- 30 BTU air system
- Auto-leveling system
- 4 levels of solar packages available
- 3000 lb. towing hitch
- Four sleeping zones
- XL kitchen and bath fans
- XL drop frame basement
- Great upper deck headroom
The downside?
Again, you will need a 1-ton truck, and a dually would not be a bad idea.
Best full-timing 5th wheel: Cougar 290RLS by Keystone RV
For full-timing, you need space but also need travel access to things like the bedroom, bathroom, and fridge. A washer and dryer become more of a priority, too.
Some of the highlights of this rig include:
- A washer and dryer (of course)
- Large kitchen island
- True queen-sized bed
- Opposing wall slides open up a huge living space
- Automatic leveling system
- Dual power awnings
- Advanced weather package
- Factory solar
- On-demand water heater
- Rear towing hitch
The downside?
None of the floor plans offer a north/south bed.
The ultimate pipe dream 5th wheel: Brinkley RV Model G 3500
This is Josh’s pick if money were no object and if he did not have to worry about towing it. He says this huge toy hauler is the most beautiful, well-made, over-the-top, 5th wheel on the market. You are going to want to see this one to believe it.
Some of the highlights of this rig include:
- Amazing amount of outside storage
- The best toy hauler kitchen ever
- 800w factory solar
- 3000w inverter
- 200ah lithium batteries
- Heated garage floor
- Air compressor
Josh’s Honorable Mention pick for best 5th wheel brands
- Keystone Cougar MLE: This one almost made Josh’s pick for best couples traveler, and you could make the case for it taking the lead depending on your RV style.
Josh stresses these picks are just his opinion, although this man examines TONS of RVs. What are your thoughts? Do you have other favorite 5th wheel brands? Please drop your thoughts in the comments below.
