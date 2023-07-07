RV expert picks the BEST 5th wheel brands for 2023

One of our readers’ FAVORITE RV vloggers, Josh the RV Nerd, is back with a video detailing his picks for the best 5th wheel brands for 2023. When it comes to RVs, Josh knows what he’s talking about, so it’s always valuable to get an insider’s view on the RV industry.

Josh rightly puts in the disclaimer that there is no single “Best 5th Wheel” for everyone. It is going to depend on how you intend to use it. So, to make this video more useful, he broke it down to his best picks for fifth wheels in these categories:

Destination living

Couples traveling

My family today

Full-time family

Living on the road

The ultimate pipe dream

Honorable mentions

Be sure to watch the video for stats on all these RVs and if you are interested in them, click over to Josh’s YouTube channel as he has done full video tours on all the fifth wheels below.

Best 5th wheel for destination living: Alliance RV’s Paradigm 382RK

Josh picked this as the best 5th wheel for destination living because it feels more like a house than a camper. It has a very residential layout with lots of open space.

Some of the highlights of this rig include:

A rear kitchen with an enormous amount of counter and food prep space.

Tons of windows

A fantastic entertainment area

One-and-a-half bathrooms

4 slides to maximize space and the open feel

Tank heaters

Full RV paint job

Azdel inside and out

Triple AC system

320w factory solar

Large 12-volt fridge

What’s the downside?

This is a LARGE RV and you will need a full-sized dually to tow it.

Best 5th wheel for traveling couples: Rockwood 2444WS by Forest River

For this category, Josh wanted something under 30 feet with easy access to the bedrooms and bathrooms, even while traveling. This also has a rear kitchen, which I personally love. It comes in at under 29 feet.

Some of the highlights of this rig include:

No slides on the door side let you maximize campsite space.

You can use the bedroom, the bathroom, and all areas of the rig even when the slides are closed.

Double Azdel walls inside and out.

Factory standard 1000w inverter.

Outdoor mini-fridge

Tank heaters

Automatic leveling system

True queen-sized bed

A HUGE amount of storage

XL ceiling vent fans

Best 5th wheel for traveling families: Eagle HT 29.5HDS by Jayco RV

For this category, Josh wanted a rig that provided some privacy for family members but also functioned well as a group gathering space on the road.

Some of the highlights of this rig include:

Huge outdoor kitchen.

Huge amounts of easily accessible storage.

Automatic leveling system.

Unmatched warranty: 2 plus 3 year with allowances for full-time RVing

Whisper A/C system

TPMS system

3000 lb. towing hitch.

The downside?

While the manufacturer hints this can be towed by a 1/2-ton truck, Josh rightly calls them out on this bit of BS. A 3/4-ton truck or higher makes a far safer choice.

Best full-time family 5th wheel: North Point 377RLBH by Jayco RV

For this category, Josh wanted to not only see increased sleeping space, but also comfortable increased living space.

Some of the highlights of this rig include:

Huge outdoor kitchen

Big kitchen island

Amazing entertainment area

Fireplace

Uniroyal H tires

30 BTU air system

Auto-leveling system

4 levels of solar packages available

3000 lb. towing hitch

Four sleeping zones

XL kitchen and bath fans

XL drop frame basement

Great upper deck headroom

The downside?

Again, you will need a 1-ton truck, and a dually would not be a bad idea.

Best full-timing 5th wheel: Cougar 290RLS by Keystone RV

For full-timing, you need space but also need travel access to things like the bedroom, bathroom, and fridge. A washer and dryer become more of a priority, too.

Some of the highlights of this rig include:

A washer and dryer (of course)

Large kitchen island

True queen-sized bed

Opposing wall slides open up a huge living space

Automatic leveling system

Dual power awnings

Advanced weather package

Factory solar

On-demand water heater

Rear towing hitch

The downside?

None of the floor plans offer a north/south bed.

The ultimate pipe dream 5th wheel: Brinkley RV Model G 3500

This is Josh’s pick if money were no object and if he did not have to worry about towing it. He says this huge toy hauler is the most beautiful, well-made, over-the-top, 5th wheel on the market. You are going to want to see this one to believe it.

Some of the highlights of this rig include:

Amazing amount of outside storage

The best toy hauler kitchen ever

800w factory solar

3000w inverter

200ah lithium batteries

Heated garage floor

Air compressor

Josh’s Honorable Mention pick for best 5th wheel brands

Keystone Cougar MLE: This one almost made Josh’s pick for best couples traveler, and you could make the case for it taking the lead depending on your RV style.

Josh stresses these picks are just his opinion, although this man examines TONS of RVs. What are your thoughts? Do you have other favorite 5th wheel brands? Please drop your thoughts in the comments below.

