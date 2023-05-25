RV shipments continue to drop, down about half from last year

After years of record sales of RVs, manufacturers’ champagne bottles are still packed away as shipments to retailers continue their slide over 2022. Results for the RV Industry Association’s April 2023 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 31,216 units, a decrease of 45.4% from the 57,192 units shipped in April 2022. Through April, RV shipments for the year are down 52.1% to 109,816 units.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended April down 48.6% over last April with 26,860 shipments. Travel trailer shipments were about half what they were last year.

Motorhomes finished the month down 12.4% compared to last April. Fewer than 1,000 Class A motorhomes were shipped. Motorhome shipments in April totaled 4,356, down about 600 from last year. A bright spot: Class C motorhomes were up this April to 2,118 units compared to 2,007 last year.

RV Industry President and CEO Craig Kirby spun the bad news with this statement: “RV ownership remains one of the most economical ways for consumers to travel while also maintaining control over their costs, which is more important than ever for consumers right now.”