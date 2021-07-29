“Why I love my RV.” July 29, 2021

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Sarah Miller and Lisa Adcox. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Sarah Miller

2013 DRV Mobile Suites

“I love that it has full body paint and is so beautiful on the outside, that it has four slide outs that make it very roomy, a comfy king bed, roomy refrigerator, and zoned heating/cooling. Most all the comforts of home on a smaller scale.”

From Lisa Adcox

2019 Forest River Hemisphere Travel Trailer

“We searched for this RV after losing one in an accident. I had a list of wants and needs. When I walked in I knew it was it. I love the spaciousness I have. Having three slides is a huge difference. The layout makes you feel you actually have three rooms: a living room, kitchen, and bedroom. We went from a 32-foot travel trailer with one slide to a 38-foot travel trailer with three slides. The extra space made a huge difference from living space to storage. Love it.”

* * *

