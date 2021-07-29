RV review: Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS – Big deal in a little 5er

You know things are exciting when a dealer friend calls and says, “You have to check this out.” Never one to be shy about looking at an RV, I listened as my friend told me about the new Forest River Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS fifth wheel that they got in.

Fifth wheels are usually larger trailers, of course, with advantages including the fact that a portion of the trailer is over the bed of the pickup that’s towing them. This means the overall length is shorter relative to the trailer length as compared to travel trailers. But also there are advantages in towing a fifth wheel according to friends who do.

The Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS fifth wheel is a small one yet offers a lot of the advantages of a fifth wheel platform. However, if you consider that about three feet of this trailer is hanging over the bed of the truck, the overall length of the total vehicle is comparable to towing a smaller travel trailer. For example, this isn’t that much longer than the same pickup towing Flagstaff’s much smaller 22TBS bumper pull trailer.

Flagstaff is part of the same family that produces Rockwood trailers. There is a corresponding Rockwood model for everything in the Flagstaff brand. If you find a Rockwood you like but there isn’t a Rockwood dealer near you, see if someone locally carries Flagstaff. Same product, different stickers.

Flagstaff and Rockwood also incorporate a lot of things I really like, as I’ve mentioned here before. Those include the use of Goodyear Eagle tires with a tire pressure monitoring system included and a Dexter TORFLEX® axle system. Also, the roof is a large custom-made foam piece with metal ribs that’s also vacuum laminated.

All the walls, including the slide room walls, are vacuum laminated in very small batches and double hot-glued as well. The control system in the Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS includes traditional buttons to operate all the features. But there are also systems you can use with a smartphone, offering a solution for all types of users.

There is also a Showermiser system. That allows you to flow water back into your fresh water tank while you’re waiting for it to get hot in the shower. That way you’re not simply wasting it down the drain. That could extend the amount of time you get to stay off the grid, if that’s your thing.

Grand tour of the Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS

Stepping into the main body of the Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS, it really felt very open. The unit I saw was a special-ordered unit by a customer and featured the lighter Newport Ash interior. It gives the space a very open feel.

Immediately to the left of the door in the Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS is a bar-height portion of the “U”-shaped kitchen counter. There are two bar stools, so this would be the place to come for breakfast, or a margarita or two.

If blended is your preference, there is a power outlet just below the bar. There’s also a second pop-up outlet in the corner of the “U” shape.

Along the camp-side wall of the Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS are two windows and a three-burner stove with a 22” oven. That is also typical of Flagstaff. The company tends not to spec out the cheapest components, generally speaking. The larger oven is one prime example of that.

Of course, there’s a microwave above the oven. This one is actually large enough for a dinner plate. Of course, it’s not as large as some of the 30” models on bigger RVs.

The sink is along the back wall and this U-shaped counter sits atop a lot of drawers. There is a very deep cupboard right beneath the sink, perfect for a trash can. More storage surrounds the refrigerator, which is available as either a gas-electric typical RV fridge or a 12-volt compressor-based fridge.

Should you choose the 12-volt fridge, Flagstaff includes a 190-watt solar panel as well as a 1,000-watt inverter as part of the deal.

Surprising amount of storage space

With all the drawers and cabinets, there is a surprising amount of space for storing stuff in the Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS, especially considering the size. But wait, there’s more.

Up along the front wall of the space is yet more storage. There is an overhead pantry and a few more shallow drawers along with a short counter.

The sole relaxing spot in the lower section of this trailer is in the slide room where you get the choice of either a tri-fold sofa or “Millersburg Collection” power reclining seats. The recliners float my boat with power reclining features. Also, there is a center armrest that has a pop-up power plug that has both 12-volt and 120-volt plugs in it. There’s also a place to stash the remotes in the outer armrests of the seat, one on either side.

Upstairs in the Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS

Above the pickup bed is a rather large bathroom, given the size of the trailer. It includes a walk-in shower that features a seat. There’s also a proper linen storage in here with doors and even a small cabinet above the porcelain toilet.

Stepping into the bedroom you’ll find a queen-sized bed facing “east-west” in a slide room. There is a small side table on either side of the bed and, of course, these would go away if you opt for the larger king-sized bed.

Opposite the bed is a dresser with a good amount of drawer space. The nose cap is all closet with mirrored doors along with a cabinet and more drawers.

Outside

While there isn’t a camp kitchen, per se, the Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS offers a flat-top griddle. It slides into a rail on the side of the trailer along with a propane connector. I have one of these Suburban griddles They work well even in windy conditions. Well, sort of. It did take a while to get the bacon cooked – but I was outside and the winds were pretty strong.

There’s also a table that sits on the rail. This means there doesn’t have to be a cabinet in which the outdoor kitchen resides.

That rail sits under a massive 20’ power awning, which almost stretches the whole length of the main section of this rig. Out back there’s a two-inch receiver hitch good for 300 pounds.

In summary

With the huge amount of cabinets in the Flagstaff Super Lite 524BBS rig, I could see this actually serving a lot of people. But the overall length is such that it would be manageable in a lot of smaller RV parks and state campgrounds.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

