Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Are you a member of AARP?

By Emily Woodbury
0

The American Association of Retired Persons, known as AARP, is the leading organization in the United States for people aged 50 and over. In 2018, the organization had more than 38 million members. Are you one of those members?

As an AARP member, you get discounts on prescription medications and prescription eyewear, help with vacation planning, discounts on everyday shopping, food delivery, restaurants and more. You’ll also receive free scam alerts and tips on how to avoid fraud and identity theft.

If you are a member, tell us what you like, or don’t like about the membership in the comments below the poll. Thanks!

##RVDT1654

Previous articleUse a Ford Taurus (and other things) to tenderize steaks (really!)
Next article“Why I love my RV.” July 29, 2021

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,238FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.