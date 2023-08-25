Love’s opens new location with 125-space RV park

Love’s Travel Centers has opened new locations in Colorado and Texas with a total of 132 RV spaces. The largest, in Cañon City, Colorado, located off Four Mile Parkway and US Highway 50 will soon have a total of 130 spaces, all with full hookups. A new travel center located off Interstate 35 at exit 65 in Cotulla, Texas has two full-hook-up sites.

Love’s Cañon City RV Stop will open next month with 125 RV spaces. An additional five sites will be available in the travel center itself.

“We’re excited not only to open two new Travel Stops, expanding our highway hospitality in Colorado, and Texas, but to soon serve RV customers with a new RV Stop,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The RV Stop is the latest example of our commitment to provide first-rate service to RV travelers.”

When it opens, the Cañon City RV Stop will include:

• RV office with a selection of snacks, sundry items, ice, firewood and games.

• Full utility hookups at each site, including 30/50-amp power, water and RV dump.

• Picnic tables at all back-in parking spots.

• Pavilion with picnic tables and a gas grill.

• Communal firepit.

• Pickleball and basketball courts.

• Cornhole boards.

• Walking trail.

• Dog park.

•Four restroom facilities.

•Laundry facilities.

•Showers.

•Playground.

RVers will be able to book their campsites remotely at the Love’s RV Stops website which also includes a directory of other Love’s locations with RV parks.