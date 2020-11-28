LP alarm goes off even when LP tanks are closed

Chris Dougherty responded to this reader when he was RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

My LP tanks are shut off. The LP alarm activates and will not stay off. I’ve checked for leaks (with soapy water) – no leaks at the lines. I also replaced the heavy-duty battery (although it wasn’t dead, it did test weak). The sensor indicates it should be replaced if test light is yellow, and not red. I’m getting an orange glow. Before I invest in a new sensor I would appreciate your input… I can’t find a manufacturer’s date on this unit. —Chuck

Dear Chuck,

I think what you’re looking at is a defective LP gas detector. The orange glow is actually the yellow that they describe. I’ve seen this many times. Despite all the testing you did, which is a good thing, the giveaway is that the detector continued going off even when the LP gas was shut off. Also, enough gas to set off the detector is usually enough for most people to smell it, but as some folks can’t smell the odorant, and no one can smell it when they’re sleeping, the detector is a necessary safety buffer.

As far as the date is concerned, the detector is malfunctioning, so the date is irrelevant. Should your new detector not have a date on it, you can add it to your coach’s maintenance log that you installed in and when. Check the manufacturer’s instructions for a projected replacement date, and how to properly install it.

Replacement RV LP detectors are available from your favorite RV parts and accessories store or Amazon.