Visit a ghost town with “wild” animals to feed

There’s a certain ghost town along Route 66 where wild animals roam the streets, and where the local merchants encourage tourists to feed them. Oh, they’re not so wild that people are afraid of them (but don’t stand behind and get kicked: that’s another story).

Okay, the town is Oatman, Ariz., which is located along historic Route 66 just east of where the Mother Road enters California.

And the wild creatures are burros. They’re descendants of the animals once owned by miners but then abandoned when the gold or silver didn’t meet expectations. They roam freely in much of the Desert Southwest, but Oatman is the only town that takes a special interest in them and coaxes them into its one-block downtown to entertain tourists.

Here’s a one-minute video by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury, with a surprise ending, when one of the critters he encounters while driving out of town tries to eat part of his car. Watch the video.

