This makes me so mad, and I bet you, too!

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

The other day, Gail and I hiked a beautiful trail on BLM lands in the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area near Kingman, Arizona. It’s rained a lot lately, and the wildflowers soaked it up, producing beautiful purple and yellow flowers. The cactus, too, bloomed gorgeous flowers as you can see in the photo.

We were the only ones on the trail for the one hour we hiked it. Some buzzards flew overhead and we scared a few lizards, that sped away swiftly in the 80-degree day. We were looking for Chuckwallas, which are big lizards found around here. But no luck on this day. I was disappointed because I have never seen a Chuckwalla in the wild.

And then. . . and then, we came upon this, a discarded beer case.

I’m guessing my reaction was pretty much the same as yours might have been. It made me mad.

I am an even-tempered person. Not much bothers me. I understand there are slobs. I understand that not all humans are evolved enough to understand that dumping their trash for someone else to pick up is wrong.

So no matter how much I understand slob behavior, when I see something like this, my blood boils!

I picked up the cardboard case and carried it out. That was not my job. I wish I could somehow determine who left it so I could have taken it to their front door and dropped it there. Maybe I’d bring along the wastebasket in the RV, too, and dump that.

Oh, I wouldn’t do that, but the thought did cross my mind.