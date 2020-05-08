What is a skateboard called in Kingman, Arizona?

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Really? This is what a skateboard is called in Kingman, Arizona? The photo is below. I wonder if it’s the same in other towns. Do you know? If so, please let me know in the comments. The term for skateboards in Kingman reminds me of what our National Parks call restrooms — Comfort Stations! I guess the idea is you use a comfort station to get comfortable. I know that happens with me sometimes.

The rest of the world calls their rooms where people go to perform their private waste functions as “toilets.” In England a restroom can be called a loo. If they are especially nice they are called a Superloo. The difference is that a Superloo usually costs more. In the USA we are lucky because most public toilets are free. Not so in many parts of the world.

So here you go — the photo of what a skateboard is called in Kingman, Arizona, as seen on a sign in front of a local high school.

Yup, a skateboard is a “Coasting Vehicle.” I wonder if roller skates are “Coasting Vehicles” too.

[Yes they are, as a matter of fact. Here’s the definition from the Kingman Municipal Code: “Coasting vehicle. Any self-propelled object of human travel having limited or no mechanism or other device with which to steer or control the direction of movement or speed thereof such as, but not limited to, skateboards, roller skates and sleds, but not including bicycles, wheelchairs or emergency medical apparatus.”]

***

And, in case you are wondering why a public toilet in England is called a loo, here is one theory:

It’s short for “Lady Louisa,” who was an unpopular wife of a 19th century Earl of Lichfield. In 1867 while the Earl and Lady Louisa were visiting friends, two young men took the name card off her bedroom door and stuck it on the door of the bathroom. The other guests thereafter began speaking of “going to Lady Louisa.” In shortened form it eventually spread far and wide.

That may or may not be true, but it’s one explanation of how the term came to be.