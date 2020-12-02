Magazine’s readers rate best products for towable RVs

RV owners, like most consumers, appreciate a source of quality information about a product they are interested in purchasing, especially an expensive product.

For decades, Trailer Life Magazine has surveyed its readers to find out what they think are the best brands and products in various categories of the RV and travel space, which not only served the public well, but also the industries that are represented in the survey.

Here are the award winners for 2020.

RVs & TOW VEHICLES

Fifth-Wheel Trailer

  • Gold: Grand Design RV
  • Silver: Keystone RV Company
  • Bronze: Jayco

Toy Hauler

  • Gold: Grand Design RV
  • Silver: Forest River Inc.
  • Bronze: Keystone RV Company

Travel Trailer

  • Gold: Lance Camper
  • Silver: Grand Design RV
  • Bronze: Airstream

Small Camping Trailer

  • Gold: Lance Camper
  • Silver: Jayco
  • Bronze: Airstream

Small Off-Road Trailer

  • Gold: Xtreme Outdoors
  • Silver: Colorado Teardrops
  • Bronze: Moab Trailers

Truck Camper

  • Gold: Lance Camper
  • Silver: Northwood Arctic Fox
  • Bronze: Bigfoot RV

Truck for Towing

  • Gold: Ford
  • Silver: GMC
  • Bronze: RAM

ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIERS

Auxiliary Fuel Tank

  • Gold: Transfer Flow
  • Silver: Titan Fuel Tanks
  • Bronze: Dee Zee

Awning

  • Gold: Carefree of Colorado
  • Silver: Dometic
  • Bronze: Lippert Components

Backup Camera

  • Gold: Furrion
  • Silver: Garmin
  • Bronze: Voyager (ASA Electronics)

Battery

  • Gold: Interstate
  • Silver: Battle Born
  • Bronze: DieHard

Cleaning Product

  • Gold: Meguiar’s
  • Silver: 303 Aerospace Protectant
  • Bronze: Camco

Engine Oil

  • Gold: Mobil 1
  • Silver: Shell Rotella
  • Bronze: Pennzoil

Engine Performance Product

  • Gold: K&N Engineering
  • Silver: Banks Power
  • Bronze: BD Diesel Performance

Entertainment System

  • Gold: Sony
  • Silver: Kenwood
  • Bronze: Furrion

Fifth-Wheel Hitch

  • Gold: B&W Hitches
  • Silver: Reese
  • Bronze: Andersen

Fuel Additive

  • Gold: Lucas Oil Products
  • Silver: Sea Foam
  • Bronze: STP

Generator

  • Gold: Honda
  • Silver: Cummins Onan
  • Bronze: Champion

Holding Tank Treatment

  • Gold: Thetford Aqua-Kem
  • Silver: Camco/TST
  • Bronze: Happy Campers

HVAC/Comfort System

  • Gold: Dometic
  • Silver: Airxcel
  • Bronze: Atwood

RV Water Heater

  • Gold: Dometic
  • Silver: Airxcel Suburban
  • Bronze: Truma

Refrigerator

  • Gold: Dometic
  • Silver: Norcold/Thetford
  • Bronze: Furrion

RV Cover

  • Gold: Covercraft ADCO
  • Silver: Camco
  • Bronze: CoverKing

Satellite Hardware

  • Gold: Winegard
  • Silver: DISH Tailgater
  • Bronze: KING

Satellite-TV Provider

  • Gold: DISH
  • Silver: DirecTV
  • Bronze: Shaw Direct

Surge Protector

  • Gold: Progressive Industries
  • Silver: Camco/Power Defender
  • Bronze: Southwire/Surge Guard

Tires — Special Trailer (ST)

  • Gold: Goodyear
  • Silver: Carlisle
  • Bronze: Sailun

Tires — Tow Vehicle

  • Gold: Michelin
  • Silver: Goodyear
  • Bronze: Cooper

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

  • Gold: TireMinder
  • Silver: TST/ Truck System Technologies
  • Bronze: Lippert Components Tire Linc

Toilet

  • Gold: Dometic
  • Silver: Thetford
  • Bronze: Nature’s Head

Tow-Vehicle Suspension Enhancement

  • Gold: Air Lift Company
  • Silver: Bilstein
  • Bronze: MORryde

Trailer-Brake Controller

  • Gold: Horizon Global
  • Silver: Curt Manufacturing
  • Bronze: Dexter Axle

Travel Trailer Hitch

  • Gold: Equal-i-zer
  • Silver: Reese
  • Bronze: B&W Hitches

Truck Bed Liner

  • Gold: Line-X
  • Silver: Rhino Linings
  • Bronze: WeatherTech

SERVICE & TRAVEL

Fuel Station

  • Gold: Pilot Flying J
  • Silver: Love’s Travel Stops
  • Bronze: Costco

RV Campground or Resort

  • Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Florida
  • Silver: Anchor Down RV Resort, Tennessee
  • Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground, South Carolina

RV Casino Resort

  • Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort, Oregon
  • Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort, Oklahoma
  • Bronze: Pechanga Resort and Casino, California

Sit-Down Restaurant

  • Gold: Cracker Barrel
  • Silver: Texas Roadhouse
  • Bronze: Olive Garden

Best State or Province in Which to RV

  • Gold: Colorado
  • Silver: Florida
  • Bronze: California

Favorite U.S National Park

  • Gold: Yellowstone National Park
  • Silver: Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • Bronze: Yosemite National Park

Favorite Canadian National Park

  • Gold: Banff National Park
  • Silver: Glacier National Park
  • Bronze: Jasper National Park
