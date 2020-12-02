Magazine’s readers rate best products for towable RVs

RV owners, like most consumers, appreciate a source of quality information about a product they are interested in purchasing, especially an expensive product.
For decades, Trailer Life Magazine has surveyed its readers to find out what they think are the best brands and products in various categories of the RV and travel space, which not only served the public well, but also the industries that are represented in the survey.
Here are the award winners for 2020.
RVs & TOW VEHICLES
Fifth-Wheel Trailer
- Gold: Grand Design RV
- Silver: Keystone RV Company
- Bronze: Jayco
Toy Hauler
- Gold: Grand Design RV
- Silver: Forest River Inc.
- Bronze: Keystone RV Company
Travel Trailer
- Gold: Lance Camper
- Silver: Grand Design RV
- Bronze: Airstream
Small Camping Trailer
- Gold: Lance Camper
- Silver: Jayco
- Bronze: Airstream
Small Off-Road Trailer
- Gold: Xtreme Outdoors
- Silver: Colorado Teardrops
- Bronze: Moab Trailers
Truck Camper
- Gold: Lance Camper
- Silver: Northwood Arctic Fox
- Bronze: Bigfoot RV
Truck for Towing
- Gold: Ford
- Silver: GMC
- Bronze: RAM
ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIERS
Auxiliary Fuel Tank
- Gold: Transfer Flow
- Silver: Titan Fuel Tanks
- Bronze: Dee Zee
Awning
- Gold: Carefree of Colorado
- Silver: Dometic
- Bronze: Lippert Components
Backup Camera
- Gold: Furrion
- Silver: Garmin
- Bronze: Voyager (ASA Electronics)
Battery
- Gold: Interstate
- Silver: Battle Born
- Bronze: DieHard
Cleaning Product
- Gold: Meguiar’s
- Silver: 303 Aerospace Protectant
- Bronze: Camco
Engine Oil
- Gold: Mobil 1
- Silver: Shell Rotella
- Bronze: Pennzoil
Engine Performance Product
- Gold: K&N Engineering
- Silver: Banks Power
- Bronze: BD Diesel Performance
Entertainment System
- Gold: Sony
- Silver: Kenwood
- Bronze: Furrion
Fifth-Wheel Hitch
- Gold: B&W Hitches
- Silver: Reese
- Bronze: Andersen
Fuel Additive
- Gold: Lucas Oil Products
- Silver: Sea Foam
- Bronze: STP
Generator
- Gold: Honda
- Silver: Cummins Onan
- Bronze: Champion
Holding Tank Treatment
- Gold: Thetford Aqua-Kem
- Silver: Camco/TST
- Bronze: Happy Campers
HVAC/Comfort System
- Gold: Dometic
- Silver: Airxcel
- Bronze: Atwood
RV Water Heater
- Gold: Dometic
- Silver: Airxcel Suburban
- Bronze: Truma
Refrigerator
- Gold: Dometic
- Silver: Norcold/Thetford
- Bronze: Furrion
RV Cover
- Gold: Covercraft ADCO
- Silver: Camco
- Bronze: CoverKing
Satellite Hardware
- Gold: Winegard
- Silver: DISH Tailgater
- Bronze: KING
Satellite-TV Provider
- Gold: DISH
- Silver: DirecTV
- Bronze: Shaw Direct
Surge Protector
- Gold: Progressive Industries
- Silver: Camco/Power Defender
- Bronze: Southwire/Surge Guard
Tires — Special Trailer (ST)
- Gold: Goodyear
- Silver: Carlisle
- Bronze: Sailun
Tires — Tow Vehicle
- Gold: Michelin
- Silver: Goodyear
- Bronze: Cooper
Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
- Gold: TireMinder
- Silver: TST/ Truck System Technologies
- Bronze: Lippert Components Tire Linc
Toilet
- Gold: Dometic
- Silver: Thetford
- Bronze: Nature’s Head
Tow-Vehicle Suspension Enhancement
- Gold: Air Lift Company
- Silver: Bilstein
- Bronze: MORryde
Trailer-Brake Controller
- Gold: Horizon Global
- Silver: Curt Manufacturing
- Bronze: Dexter Axle
Travel Trailer Hitch
- Gold: Equal-i-zer
- Silver: Reese
- Bronze: B&W Hitches
Truck Bed Liner
- Gold: Line-X
- Silver: Rhino Linings
- Bronze: WeatherTech
SERVICE & TRAVEL
Fuel Station
- Gold: Pilot Flying J
- Silver: Love’s Travel Stops
- Bronze: Costco
RV Campground or Resort
- Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Florida
- Silver: Anchor Down RV Resort, Tennessee
- Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground, South Carolina
RV Casino Resort
- Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort, Oregon
- Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort, Oklahoma
- Bronze: Pechanga Resort and Casino, California
Sit-Down Restaurant
- Gold: Cracker Barrel
- Silver: Texas Roadhouse
- Bronze: Olive Garden
Best State or Province in Which to RV
- Gold: Colorado
- Silver: Florida
- Bronze: California
Favorite U.S National Park
- Gold: Yellowstone National Park
- Silver: Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Bronze: Yosemite National Park
Favorite Canadian National Park
- Gold: Banff National Park
- Silver: Glacier National Park
- Bronze: Jasper National Park