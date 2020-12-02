Newmar recalls motorhomes for potential stove hazard

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Bay Star and Ventana, 2019 Ventana LE, 2020 Canyon Star, Dutch Star, Kountry Star and Super Star and 2021 Bay Star Sport motorhomes equipped with Dometic 3 burner cooking stoves. The stove’s saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire, leading to injury or death

Remedy

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will install a remedy kit of gaskets, washers, thread locker bolts, and two round orange labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 19, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 20E 071.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

