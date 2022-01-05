Don’t waste any wall space in closets or cabinets – maximize it with canvas cubbies

RV closet and storage space – there never seems to be enough of it! When downsizing and downsizing again, it’s easy to talk yourself into keeping excessive items that accumulate. Like shoes you haven’t worn in over a year, or a collection of ballcaps, or more socks than will fit in a drawer. So, instead of downsizing, how do you maximize closet space?

Organizing shoe clutter

Shoes tend to clutter floor space, especially at the front entrance. Whether it’s inside shoes versus outside shoes, or sneakers for going to the gym, hiking or walking, they accumulate quickly. If I’m like most people, I don’t readily pick up the shoes I just shed and carry them directly to the closet or shoe rack. I tend to shove them under the captains’ chairs out of the way of foot traffic. But it doesn’t take long for two people to accumulate five pairs vying for floor space around the driver’s foot pedal area.

Hidden gems

We still carry those “good” shoes we keep for special occasions. But do we really take note of accumulation? One friend lives by this rule: “If I buy a pair of shoes, I discard a pair.” Wow! She’s disciplined. I’m not so much.

Uttering sense

If you utter aloud, “Do I really need these shoes or these caps or…. these whatever’s that we’ve been toting for months, if not years?” would it incite a decision to downsize or restructure your closet space? Maybe. So, before you feel obliged to discard, consider these canvas cubbies for shoes, caps, socks, gloves, scarves or whatever may fit, and attach them to the empty space in your closet. They’ve come to help us keep those probationary items still on our discard list. These are the cubbies I use and recommend.

Kate Doherty has been writing for more than 30 years in technical and general media. In her previous business, she and her spouse dealt with special projects within the military/government sector. Recently she published Masquerade: A Logan Scott Novel under the pen name Bryan Alexander, a thriller now available in eBook and paperback on Amazon. It’s a page-turner!

