6 gorgeous Midwest waterfalls to add to your travel list

With fuel prices skyrocketing, it’s safe to say we won’t travel to Niagara Falls this summer. In fact, we plan to stay in our “home territory”—the Midwest. I’m excited to experience shorter travel days. I’m eager to prove to our family that there are great things to see and do without heading for the coast, as well. Don’t get me wrong. I love the coasts. They offer amazing beauty, fresh ocean breezes, and unique vacation opportunities. The problem? When you live in the Midwest, you’ll drive for days to get to a coastal destination. This summer we’re choosing to stay closer to home. This year, we’re going to visit some Midwest waterfalls.

Flat, flyover land has… waterfalls?

Yes, the Midwestern section of the United States is often called “flyover country.” I used to bristle at the title. Now I kind of like it. In the Midwest, we can still find great places to camp without a six-month waitlist. Many locations in the Midwest have topography that may surprise our coastal friends. We have mountains. Rivers and streams, too. Yes, even waterfalls! Here are just a few of my favorites. (Don’t worry. If I happen to miss your favorite, you can add it in the comments.)

Midwest waterfall season

Springtime is the best time of year to visit the Nidwestern natural falls. Snowmelt and typical springtime rains bring extra beauty to places that may very well dry up in the mid-summer’s heat. Recent droughts have made an impact on some areas in the region, as well. Call ahead to the local ranger or park station to check on current conditions.

The top 6 waterfalls to see in the Midwest

Minnehaha Falls

Minneapolis, Minnesota. I’m hoping that the springtime rains have returned water to this wonderful park. Last year’s (2021) drought dried up the falls. That hadn’t happened for a decade or more! When free-flowing, the falls are breathtaking! The Minnehaha Falls Regional Park is the oldest park located in Minneapolis. It can be crowded at times, so plan to arrive early in the day. (I know you’re probably wondering: Minnehaha is a combination of two words from the Dakota tribe of Native Americans. Translated, it means “waterfall.”)

Dunning’s Spring Waterfall

Decorah, Iowa. This 200-foot waterfall is located just outside the town of Decorah and is also known as the Decorah Falls. You can easily view the falls from the bridge near the parking lot if you choose. Designated hiking trails will take you to various viewing points all around the falls and are accessible to all ages of hikers.

Burden Falls

Stonefort, Illinois. It’s well worth the 1.2-mile trek along a relatively challenging hike to find these falls. (If you prefer, you can view the falls from the top.) Burden Falls is located within the Shawnee National Forest. It falls about 20 feet over a ledge and then drops another spectacular 80 feet. There are more than 3,500 acres of wilderness here, so you’re sure to find additional trails to explore.

Grand Falls

Joplin, Missouri. Dubbed “The Falls” by locals, the Grand Falls are just a few miles off Interstate 44 near Joplin, Missouri. Though not very high, Grand Falls is considered to be the largest continually flowing falls in the state. Picnicking along the rocky banks of Shoal Creek is popular. It’s also fun to fish. And you won’t find a better spot to photograph spectacular sunsets. I like to use SunsetWx as my sunrise/sunset guide.

Smith Falls

Valentine, Nebraska. At 63 feet, Smith Falls is the tallest waterfall in the state. The Niobrara River which feeds the waterfall has a special distinction. It’s been declared a National Wild and Scenic River. Less than a fourth of one percent of our nation’s rivers have this designation. When you visit, you’ll see why it’s earned this special title. Note: There is a $12 daily non-resident fee for entry.

Chase Lake Falls

Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. This triple waterfall is located about a mile outside Cottonwood Falls. To reach the falls you’ll follow an easy trail and experience fantastic views. The middle falls are the most majestic, while the lower falls are calmer and serene. Hint: It’s best to visit the Chase Lake Falls after a good, soaking rain because the falls are part of (and dependent upon) the Chase Fishing Lake spillway.

Now it’s your turn! I’ve barely scratched the surface of wonderful Midwest falls. What are some of your favorite waterfalls to visit in the Midwest? Share in the comments below, please!

##RVT1054