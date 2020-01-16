My very own missile silo!

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Two Titan II missile solos are for sale, both in Arizona, one in Oracle and one in Benson. They are priced about $500,000 each.

Listing agent Grant Hampton is giving interested buyers until Jan. 20 to submit offers on the properties. Out-of-towners can make plans to tour the former military sites before plunking down cash. Built in the 1960s during the Cold War, these secret silos existed in three states: 18 apiece in Arizona, Arkansas, and Kansas. One, The Titan Missile Museum, in Green Valley, Ariz., is open to the public. The missile is still there, but it’s just for show these days.

Another silo sold recently. The man who bought it plans to build a home on top and turn the underground facility into “the ultimate man cave.”

Originally designed for a 10-year deployment, the missiles stayed in operation for some 24 years, and had to be monitored around the clock, with personnel eating, sleeping, and working on-site. The facilities, now in disrepair, need to be completely rebuilt.

If I were filthy rich I would buy one of these and fix it up. I’d turn it into an underground hotel (or maybe an underground RV park!), or rent it out for parties. I would turn one room into a library and go there to read: there would be no outside noise to disrupt my peace and quiet.

If something terrible happened in the world, I’d seal the entrance hatch and live there. I’d stock plenty of food, and grow vegetables like they’ll need to do on Mars some day — same methods. I’d invite some friends and family to join me, of course.

But I don’t any extra month to buy either of the silos, so I guess this is just a dream I will need to forget about. But if you do, all you need to do is put $99,000 down and then pay $1,963 a month for the next 30 years!!

If you want to buy either of these, call Grant Hampton at (520) 299-7000.