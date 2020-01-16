RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1255

Thursday, January 16, 2020

“Suffering has been stronger than all other teaching, and has taught me to understand what your heart used to be. I have been bent and broken, but – I hope – into a better shape.” ―Charles Dickens



RV boot camps are highly recommended

For “newbies” and those just thinking about the RV lifestyle, find and attend an RV Boot Camp. The Escapees RV Club runs an excellent RVBC, often over a weekend. RVSEF and other groups offer RVBCs too. Mistakes made with RVs are often expensive and sometimes dangerous. The time and money spent attending an RVBC will be a wise investment. RVBC graduates are also smarter RV buyers. Thanks to John Koenig for this great tip!

Defrosting RV fridge makes for icy relationship

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding defrosting a Dometic fridge/freezer. The reader is a full-timer and so it is especially inconvenient to defrost it. The last time it was done, the husband damaged the freezer in an attempt to speed up the process. Read Chris’ advice.

Clean your microwave with no hassle!

License plate alert!

“Two thousand miles away from home, somebody stole our back license plate from our truck. We implore our fellow RVers to purchase Torx screws to help frustrate thieves.” —Thanks to AF in Reno!

In our society where virtually everything we eat is purchased from a supermarket, a campsite by a stream may provide a child with the realization that what we eat needn’t always come from a store. It can be a great thrill for Junior, when fishing with Dad, to land a small trout, clean it, and then eat it for dinner. To a child, such an occasion can be an eye-opener that the food that nourishes us was actually once alive, and not just manufactured to be sold at the market.

Best winter festivals across the U.S.

Festivals aren’t just for the warm months! These festivals across the U.S. celebrate winter and, frankly, these sound just as fun as those warm summer ones.

Don’t let winter keep you in the dark

The next time you’re in Paris, take all your photos of the Eiffel tower during the day. Why? It’s illegal to sell photos of the Eiffel Tower at night. That’s because the rights to the famous light show that the tower produced each night belongs to the artist who created it.

An older guy walks into a bar and the bartender asks for ID. “You’ve got to be kidding,” he said. “I’m almost 60 years old.” The bartender apologized, but said he had to see the license. The guy showed his ID, then paid and told the bartender to keep the change. “The tip’s for carding me,” he said. The bartender put the change in the tip cup. “Thanks,” he said. “Works every time.”

