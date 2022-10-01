Friday, September 30, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesJust for fun
LifestylesJust for fun

Weirdest RV Moment: Werewolf shows up after dark at campsite. Scary!

By Chuck Woodbury
0
Werewolf
In a dark campground, if a creature like this was staring in your window, might that be very scary?

Reader John W. sent along his Weirdest RV Moment:

Many years ago we were traveling through New England in a Class C motorhome. We got into a state campground in New Hampshire’s White Mountains later than expected. It was really, really dark. We managed to get into our site and set up. No lights anywhere, and it was like we were the only campers there.

A couple of hours later my wife was cooking dinner. Next thing I knew she let out a bloodcurdling scream. I jumped up and there looking in the large galley window was what appeared to be a big guy wearing a very realistic werewolf mask. At least we hoped it was a mask!

After regaining our composure, I grabbed the brightest flashlight I could find, along with all our exterior lights on. The guy or werewolf was long gone. We didn’t sleep well that night and had weapons by our sides.

Please tell us about your Weirdest RV Moment. Use the form below. We can hardly wait to hear your story.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Last week’s Weirdest RV Moment: Baboons sit on our RV, pooping, tearing off wipers

##RVT1072

Previous articleIs this your RV?
Next articleWhy fall is the best time to vacation in your RV

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.