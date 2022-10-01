Weirdest RV Moment: Werewolf shows up after dark at campsite. Scary!

Reader John W. sent along his Weirdest RV Moment:

Many years ago we were traveling through New England in a Class C motorhome. We got into a state campground in New Hampshire’s White Mountains later than expected. It was really, really dark. We managed to get into our site and set up. No lights anywhere, and it was like we were the only campers there.

A couple of hours later my wife was cooking dinner. Next thing I knew she let out a bloodcurdling scream. I jumped up and there looking in the large galley window was what appeared to be a big guy wearing a very realistic werewolf mask. At least we hoped it was a mask!

After regaining our composure, I grabbed the brightest flashlight I could find, along with all our exterior lights on. The guy or werewolf was long gone. We didn’t sleep well that night and had weapons by our sides.

