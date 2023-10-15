Meet our new writer: the one and only Mona Lisa

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

We are proud to announce that in our search for the best and most creative people in the world to contribute to the RVtravel.com website, we have found someone you will find hard to believe. What a score!

It’s Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece made famous in perhaps the world’s best known painting, on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Our staff mathematician figures she is now about 540 years old. Ms. Lisa’s model was a real Italian woman, born and raised in Florence, named Lisa Gherardini.

Alas, you know we are lying.

Mona Lisa is long gone, of course. But if you are reading this article from a link in the October 15, 2023, RVtravel.com newsletter, then you know that this “portrait” of a slightly older Mona Lisa was created in only seconds by an algorithm from Microsoft’s artificial intelligence image creation tool. If you stumbled upon this article from elsewhere, then please read the opening essay through the newsletter link above to understand what this is all about.

##RVT1126