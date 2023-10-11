RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Issue 2228

Tip of the Day

Tips and considerations to finding affordable, safe places to camp

By Janet Groene

Has your RV life been turned upside down by COVID, inflation, and the floods of new RVers on the roads? For many long-time RVers, the current landscape is almost unrecognizable.

Here are some considerations in finding an affordable, safe camp-out now and in 2024:

Seasoned RV travelers know it’s smart to make new reservations in person as you check out of your current campground. There’s no substitute for face-to-face service. It may also avoid the reservation fee you’d pay when reserving through a service.

Closer attention is now paid to eviction laws, which vary by state. Your rights and obligations as a tenant vary according to whether you are a short- or long-term occupant. Eviction laws apply differently to long-term stays. Tourist taxes may also apply differently to long-term stays.

Many resort campgrounds now admit day visitors to use the pool, fitness facilities and other amenities for a price. With day visitors inside the gates and the pool more crowded, will you feel less private and secure in the campground?

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is it better to leave your RV’s electric water heater off when not using it?

Dear Dave,

During the summer months I take the RV out camping for a week at the time. I only turn on the electric water heater when I need it and then turn it off. Is this good or bad? My thinking is, if I don’t need it on 24/7 while camping, then keep it off. Thank you. —First Sergeant Mitchell, 2021 Rockwood Mini Lite 2508

Read Dave's answer

RV Reviews

RV preview: East to West Takoda 350TH fifth wheel toy hauler—a ‘Friend to Everyone’

Today’s RV (p)review is of the forthcoming East To West Takoda 350TH. This is a new line for the company and is billed as a luxury toy hauler. One of the complaints I have heard repeatedly about toy haulers is that they’re good at hauling toys but the interiors leave you wanting. I think that a peek at the interior of this rig will show that East to West has heard the same complaints.

Click here to read

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Reseal your RV with the BEST caulking gun!

By Dustin Simpson

Completing repairs and maintenance is a whole lot easier when you have the right tools on hand. Reseal your RV with the BEST caulking gun! This is not only my “go-to” caulking gun, but it is also favored by my team of RV technicians.

Click here

Video of the day

Simple RV door modifications for easy opening and closing

By Cheri Sicard

Over time your RV door may shift or things may change and it gets harder to open and close, or perhaps it slams too hard upon closing. Whatever the issue, Ross from RV Tips & Travels is here to show us some easy RV door modifications to keep things working as they should.

Click here to watch

How far would you go to get your perfect RV? These RVers went far…

RVtravel.com conducted a readers’ poll that asked: How far did you travel to buy your present RV? Turns out, most of the folks who participated in the poll drove between 25 and 100 miles. You can see the poll results here. Surprisingly many, many folks (22 percent!) traveled more than 500 miles to buy their rig! To me, that says if an RVer locates a rig s/he wants, the miles don’t matter all that much. Read some of their stories here.

FIVE YEARS AGO: On Oct. 11, 2018, we asked RVtravel.com readers: "Do you suffer from insomnia?" More than 2,400 readers responded. What percentage of them said they suffer from it often or sometimes? 16 percent, 29 percent or 50 percent? The answer is here.

Quick Tip

A fix for stripped screws in wood

Do you have some screws that have stripped out in wood? Russ S. makes this suggestion: “Put superglue on a toothpick, push it in the screw hole and cut the toothpick off with sharp serrated knife and tap it into the hole until flush. When dried, reinstall the screw.” Thanks, Russ!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The USA’s most beautiful libraries

It’s getting close to the time of year we all want to cozy up with a book. Visit these beautiful libraries across the country and find yourself one to read.

Most popular articles this time last year:

Recipe of the Day

Beef Tips and Noodles

by Gary Hancq from Port Byron, IL

These are delicious beef tips and noodles that would be terrific for a cozy night in or for serving to party guests. It’s not the basic beef tips you think of. Rib eye gives great flavor and the drippings make a fabulous gravy. We think this should be called beef tips and gravy over noodles, since that’s what it is. You’ll find yourself using the yummy gravy in other ways (like dipping a roast beef sandwich). With the rib eye, it’s a little pricier to make but well worth it.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The oldest living chicken is Peanut, who is 21 and lives on a farm in Chelsea, Michigan. According to Guinness World Records, Peanut eats blueberry yogurt, grapes, bananas and vegetables.

*In 1919 it took an army convoy ____ days to drive from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco. How many days? Find out in yesterday's trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“As soon as the RV gets fired up, these two (Birdie and Throttle, Vizslas) start whining. They do not want to be left behind. They are great travelers and love all the new adventures!” —Stacy Stith

