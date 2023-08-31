My RV’s absorption fridge quit. Can I replace cooling unit with 12-volt model?

Dear Dave,

I am the original owner of a Jayco Eagle 308RLS travel trailer. The Norcold fridge (N611RT) has finally given up. The freezer still freezes well, but the refrigerator portion does not cool at all. I have been thinking about a replacement cooling unit, especially one that is just 12 volts. I have 900 watts of solar on the roof and 400 amp hours of lithium batteries. Your thoughts on doing this myself? I am fairly mechanically inclined, and I have several buddies that I camp with that are very mechanically inclined. —Seann, 2009 Jayco Eagle 308RLS

I have heard of this being done but have not actually attempted it myself, so I did some research. JC Refrigeration sells a 12-volt compressor replacement that you can swap out the old LP/120-volt cooling unit, which they call a Dutch Aire model. The model NOR 6 HVAC 12V is designed for Norcold 610 and 611 units like yours and sell for $785. You can find them here.

Norcold 610/611 HVAC 12V DC replacement unit

The Norcold 12-vold replacement unit comes with a Universal HVAC Controller that replaces the front eyebrow board/controls, interior light, and rear control board. It is mounted inside the refrigerator directly on the back fins and has an on/off switch, temperature sensor, temperature display panel, and two fans that blow air at the fins to provide better air flow and keep the fins from developing frost. A motion sensor turns the light on when the door is open, and the unit is preset for 34 degrees F for the refrigerator.

They do have a very thorough installation manual but no videos that I could find from JC Refrigeration. You will need to close the gas tank or cylinder and unhook the gas line at the refrigerator and cap it, then take the old refrigerator out of the cavity. You will need 7¾” space between the back of the refrigerator and the outside wall of the vent hole.

Installation manual

According to the installation manual, you need to remove the entire outer cooling unit of the old absorption system but still use the evaporator and condenser fins from the inside. It doesn’t look too complicated other than needing to take the refrigerator out of the cavity and have the space to lay it down and remove the cooling unit. Here is the pdf of the installation.

I did several searches on forums and found all positive reviews from owners that had someone do the install and some that did a DIY. According to the JC website, it runs 70% more efficient than a 120-volt unit going through an inverter. We do have data backing that up. A residential refrigerator running at 70-degree ambient temperature using 120-volt power through an inverter and a 100 AH lithium battery will run approximately 13 hours without anything else drawing power. A 12-volt compressor refrigerator connected directly to the 12-volt source and not the inverter will run for almost 40 hours! So, if you have 400-amp-hour batteries and 900 watts of power, I would believe you have found your solution.

Maybe a new refrigerator

There are several 12-volt compressor refrigerators that have entered the market such as Norcold and Lippert. Everchill has had great reviews and are now owned by Lippert, so you might look at such replacing the refrigerator since some of the 8 CF models are $1400 and much less work to install. One thing to consider is, will your old refrigerator fit through the entrance door as well as the new one coming in. I’ve been involved in nightmare replacements of removing slider windows and even windshields to replace a refrigerator!

Hopefully, we can get some feedback from readers that have done this. Let us know what you decide and how it works. Good luck!

Dear Dave,

