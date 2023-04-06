RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 6, 2023

Issue 2094

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“It is not what we eat but what we digest that makes us strong; not what we gain but what we save that makes us rich; not what we read but what we remember that makes us learned; and not what we profess but what we practice that gives us integrity.” —Francis Bacon

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Burrito Day!

On this day in history: 1909 – Robert Peary and Matthew Henson become the first people to reach the North Pole.

Tip of the Day

Boondocking: A comprehensive how-to guide for a great trip

By Nanci Dixon

Every camper needs a boondocking how-to guide. Boondocking is so underrated! Even among ardent campers, boondocking is often viewed as a last resort—an overnight stop when there is nowhere else to stay.

When I am talking with friends and family about my love of boondocking, I find that they generally underrate it. My sister and brother-in-law have heard me rave about Quartzsite, Arizona, so often that they decided to stop and look around on their way to California. The short drive-through certainly turned them off!

Boondocking has many definitions

Loosely speaking, boondocking is free camping without hookups, usually on federal or state land. The Bureau of Land Management has set aside areas where people can camp for free or at a minimal charge (use this wonderful book as your boondocking guide).

Continue reading this very thorough guide

NEW! RV Video Review

Look for Cheri’s new RV Video Reviews every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Tour the 2023 Grand Design Solitude 380FL 5th Wheel

By Cheri Sicard

The 2023 Grand Design Solitude 380FL 5th Wheel is designed for comfortable living. In fact, according to the video, this is the model that actor Al Pacino rolls in.

Take a virtual tour of this luxurious and roomy 5th wheel in the video below from Lazee Acres RV Sales.

Check it out

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s roof air is so noisy I can’t hear my husband 15 feet away!

Dear Dave,

First on my list is to thank you for ALL of your knowledge. I am wondering why my air conditioners are so loud in my unit and how I can quiet them down? When the air is on I can’t hear my husband talk 15’ away or watch television, for that matter. Help. Thank you. —Karen, 40’ 2021 Heartland Cyclone 3713 fifth wheel toy hauler

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Buying cast iron: What to look for in a cast iron skillet

By Cheri Sicard

I know from our recent reader’s poll of RV kitchen essentials that many of you already carry a cast iron skillet in your rigs. And since they last forever, you probably won’t need a new one. But for the rest of you, the video below from Cowboy Kent Rollins on what to look for in a cast iron skillet will be invaluable. I strongly advise, don’t buy a cast iron skillet before watching it!

Click here to watch

Focusing on an RV’s bells and whistles distracts from asking important questions

By Gail Marsh

Just like most folks at the gigantic regional RV show, we had stars in our eyes. Those stars blocked our view, I guess. Or at least they caused our common sense to blur a bit. How is it that when spending tens of thousands of dollars on an RV, our main concern is the bell-and-whistle items that honestly don’t add all that much to the actual RVing experience? Continue reading.

Reader poll

As far as your personal weight goes, would you rather… ?

Tell us here

Ever have trouble seeing our polls or find other missing info on our website? Click here, it might help.

Amazon Best Sellers. See what’s sizzlin’ hot today!

Quick Tip

Check and grease those locks!

Reader Owen Todd sent this in and we think it serves as a good reminder. “I just returned from a 3,500-mile road trip with my 18′ trailer. We had a flat on the truck after going through a construction site. No big deal, right? Wrong!! We had an awful time getting the key lock in the bumper out so we could insert the tool to lower the spare. It was fully caked with road gunk. If we’d been on the side of the road I don’t know what we would have done. It took an overnight soaking in WD-40 to get the key to turn in the tumbler. My advice is to make sure the lock works and grease it whenever you rotate, service, or otherwise have tire work done on the truck. And test it every once in a while.” Thank you, Owen!

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We couldn’t pick just one (you’ll see why) but these could actually really come in handy! We’ll check ’em out.

Website of the day

7 Exhilarating Motorcycle Road Trips Around the U.S.

Did you know about 22 percent of our readers own a motorcycle? That’s quite a few of you! If you own one, check out these incredible drives to take with yours.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 6 percent admit to hating when they’re proven wrong in an argument.

• 52 percent do not eat sushi.

• 73 percent have seen, in person, Yellowstone’s Old Faithful geyser erupt.

Recent poll: How would you describe your personality?

Recipe of the Day

Crab Stuffed Deviled Eggs

by Lee Thayer from Nakhon Si Thammarat

Oh, these are not your ordinary deviled eggs. They’re super decadent. Crabmeat adds a nice texture to the filling. These deviled eggs are creamy and filled with crab. An easy recipe if you want to jazz up deviled eggs.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Yellowstone National Park preserves more than 10,000 hydrothermal features, including more than 500 geysers — about half of all known geysers and the largest concentration of active geysers in the world!

*Which U.S. lake has more shorelines than California’s coast? Take a guess, then see if you’re right by finding the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here is a photo of Ruby ‘driving’ my Roadtrek. She is a rescue and part Border Collie (smartest dog) and probably could drive it if she had opposable thumbs!” —Pamela Forman

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.