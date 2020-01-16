Never buy an RV this way!

By Chuck Woodbury

The following is right from the website of Gander Outdoors RV, which is essentially the same company as Camping World.

Our advice: Never, ever, do this. Never!

Never buy an RV without checking it out thoroughly, and if you’re smart you’ll have an independent technician check it out, too. He or she will see problems you would likely never see yourself.

Legally, I suspect, you could turn down the RV upon delivery, but I’ll bet the delivery person (salesperson) would try every trick in his or her book to keep that from happening.

Chances are you’ll never be offered a deal like this from another dealer, just Camping World or Gander RV, the leaders in selling cheap RVs and financing them for 15 to 20 years. The profit for Camping World is in the financing, as well as selling you extended warranties, road service, tire protection and anything else a naive buyer would fall for. “Hey, it will only add $4 a month to your payment,” the salesman will say, and the customer will think no big deal, “Okay, toss it in,” realizing that’s for the next 20 years, plus interest.

If another dealer offers you a similar deal, don’t do it. Never.

This is Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Camping World and Gander RV. He’s a smart businessman, who cares about himself and his stockholders. He cares about you, too, for your money. He operates legally, but it’s all about Marcus and his empire, not you. So be careful.

Again, never buy an RV that is delivered to you, sight unseen.