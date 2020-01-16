RV Shrink: Is documenting RV travels normal? This hubby doesn’t think so

Dear RV Shrink:

My husband thinks I spend too much time documenting our travels. I don’t have a Blog or Vlog, Facebook or Instagram. I just like to document where we have been, what we have done, and anything unusual that might happen along the way. I don’t know why it annoys him so much. It seems very normal to me. Am I odd, or do others do the same while RVing? —Danie in Deming

Sounds very normal to me. In fact, I am always preaching to RVers to have a list so they don’t pull out of their site dragging electrical or water lines behind them. Documenting a trip can be not only enjoyable, but also very beneficial. We keep a logbook and a calendar of our travels for future reference.

Now that reservations are becoming so necessary, having campground information can be very helpful. We document our favorite sites in every campground we visit. Armed with that data we can make better decisions in the future if we plan to visit again. If you have to make a reservation you might just as well snag a site that doesn’t have a noisy trash dumpster next-door, bathroom light glaring at you all night, or dog park out the front door. We document sites with the best views, no generator loops, good solar and best sunsets. We list several sites we would be happy with. We may never visit again, but if we do this info is priceless.

You can find all kinds of online sites and apps to help with finding dump stations, boondocking spots, quaint parks, and RV amenities, but having your own data and experiences documented will pay dividends in the future, geared to your own personal needs and desires. It is so easy to forget where you have been and when. Documenting weather conditions you have experienced in different regions will help you in the future decide when to visit again.

As part of your documenting you could add information like equipment purchases. It will help you remember when you bought items, what mileage they have endured, and when warranties expire. A good example would be tires or RV service and maintenance.

I applaud your desire to document, and hope your husband can see how important it is.

What is your husband doing while you are documenting? He may need a hobby to keep him busy. Maybe he will even help you log your adventures when he understands how beneficial the exercise is. Until then, “Book ’em, Danie O.”

—Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

Readers: Do you keep journals of your RV travels? What type of information do you record? Please let us know in the comments below.

