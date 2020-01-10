New RV water prefilter adds extra level of purification

The following is from a press release from Clear20

MIRAMAR, FL – As most serious RVers know, campground water is notorious for containing large amounts of sediment, not to mention silt, sand, rust and other particulates carrying chemical or microbial contaminants that can be extremely harmful to public health.

Inline RV filters work well on chemical contaminants like chlorine but do little to handle the large particulate materials and, in fact, can get seriously clogged and rendered ineffective quickly. That’s why sediment, along with the aforementioned contaminants, are universally recognized as “filter killers.”

CLEAR2O® addressed this problem head on by creating the first-ever inline RV prefilter: the DirtGuard Sediment Prefilter. Intended specifically for high-sediment areas, the patent-pending CLEAR2O® DirtGuard removes filter killers so that the carbon filter can subsequently take care of the smaller particles it was meant for. In doing so, it can significantly extend the life of the RV’s carbon filter by preventing the sand, silt, sediment, and rust from being trapped in the carbon filter or worse, pass through and cause buildup within the RV piping. It can also help the carbon filter maintain higher water flow rates throughout its life.

DirtGuard was designed by Keith Bernard, CEO of CLEAR2O® and an avid RVer, who applied his problem-solving abilities and real-world experience to create a product that acts as the first line of defense against the sediment that carries so many contaminants and puts inline RV filters out of commission. Ultimately, Bernard says, it helps prolong the life of any RV carbon filter by letting the filter do what it does best.

“By incorporating the DirtGuard prefilter to the existing online carbon filter, the user is essentially creating a two-stage RV filter system,” he explained. “The prefilter creates a 20-micron, physical barrier to block sand, silt, sediment, and particulates from entering the carbon filter. This allows the carbon filter to perform its intended function, which is focusing on the taste, color, and odor issues.

“This is critical, because any sand, silt, or sediment entering the carbon filter can potentially coat the carbon, sealing around it and creating a barrier between the carbon and the water. This would allow contaminants to pass through the filter untouched.”

Aside from being the first inline prefilter, the CLEAR2O® DirtGuard is capable of working with multiple inline water filter brands. This is a major convenience for RVers who are already using an inline RV filter and simply want to add the DirtGuard to the mix, whether they have a CLEAR2O® or other major brand, saving the expense of a new inline RV filter purchase.

The durable design of the CLEAR2O® DirtGuard is enhanced by a rigid 20-micron filter made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), known for its stiffness, strength, toughness, resistance to chemicals and moisture, as well as its light weight and lower environmental impact. Ultimately, this resilient material helps lengthen the life of the filter, as well as allowing it to withstand the harshest outdoor conditions and providing it with a higher dirt-holding capacity.

DirtGuard is easy and quick to install (no special tools needed). Installation is made even simpler by the product’s lid design ridge, which makes DirtGuard easy to grip and open. DirtGuard’s design is also unique in that it “nests” the carbon filter inside the prefilter, making it easier to fit under low hanging faucets at camping spots.

DirtGuard fits most inline RV water filter brands that fit to a standard water hose. It can also be backwashed to remove any loose sediment, helping to improve flow in high-sediment areas and further lengthen the life of the DirtGuard. Further cleaning can be easily performed due to the filter’s “cup” design, which makes it easy to scrub down so any surface buildup can be wiped off.

MSRP of the DirtGuard Sediment Prefilter, which includes a filter, wrench and hose, is $34.99. It will be available in Spring 2020 on the CLEAR2O® website, Amazon, and through other online retailers. Look for it, too, at this month’s Florida Supershow.