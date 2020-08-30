New solar-powered truck bed cover captures the sun

By James Raia

Solar power integration for pickup trucks just became more innovative.

Worksport™, the manufacturer of tonneau covers and accessories for trucks, has debuted TerraVis™, a platform for versatile and cost-effective pickup truck solar power. The system combines the tonneau covers with a solar generation and energy storage system.

Solar panels built into the cover will collect the sun’s rays and store energy in multiple battery banks. The stored energy can be used to provide power to an electric motor or removed and used remotely.

“Worksport is excited to launch the website with this preliminary information, as this is a system that not only has the power to revolutionize truck use now, but also to carry over into future developments,” said WKSP CEO, Steven Rossi.

“Everyone is moving toward solar power and renewable energy sources and so is the pickup truck market. Our system is being designed to, among other things, provide a meaningful source of energy for the new wave of electric trucks.”

Worksport is discussing partnerships of the TerraVis technology system with several pickup truck manufacturers.

For additional information, visit: www.worksport.com.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

