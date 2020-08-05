Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #22

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020



RVing Basics

I’ve been told it’s a good idea to get an extended warranty for my RV. What do you think?

This is a hot topic. Some RVers prefer to go without the extended warranty and take their chances on repairs that occur after their initial warranty expires. Others believe that an extended warranty is a good idea, knowing they will never be stuck with a big repair bill. RV dealers push extended warranties because they earn a fat commission. You will probably do much better shopping on the Internet for such a policy. Ask your RVer friends what they think. And be sure before you purchase an extended warranty to read every single line of the agreement. One of the biggest complaints we hear about extended warranties is that the warranty company will not pay for the cost of a repair. The company’s usual claim is that the RVer violated the terms of his agreement where the ﬁne print stated the repair requested was not covered. But keep in mind that many if not most of the components in your RV have their own warranties — refrigerator, air conditioner, stove, heater, and in motorhomes the chassis and engine.

Where do I register an RV?

The same place you register your car.

Can I register my RV in another state to save money? I’ve heard that some states, like Oregon, have low fees.

Be careful! You’ll need to claim residency for any state where you register. Penalties can be very steep if you get caught registering illegally. Many full-time RVers choose South Dakota for the domicile for its low taxes and convenient licensing requirements. We recommend checking with AmericasMailbox.com for more information.

Quick Tips

Don’t allow antenna “wings” to contact RV roof

Add this to your inspection list: Are your roof-top antenna “wings” coming in contact with the roof when in travel position? If so, they may rub against the roof with road vibration and can actually chew a hole in your rubber roof. If it looks as if they are, GENTLY bend and flex them upward enough that they lose contact with the roof.

Easy way to use baking soda to freshen water tank

Like to “freshen” your water tank with baking soda but can’t find an easy way? Put a cup of baking soda inside a water filter canister (take out the filter) and hook the filter canister to your hose. Fill the tank with the “output” side of the “soda filter.”

Another way to ease new fittings onto sewer hose

Putting new fittings onto your sewer hose? We’ve all heard the idea of dipping the hose in hot water to make the fittings slip on easier. Here’s the polar opposite: Stick the new fittings into your freezer for a few minutes – they’ll contract and slip in the hose easier.

Worried about counter drop leaf dropping?

If you’re worried your counter extension drop leaf may “drop” at the wrong time, get a short-length shower curtain rod and use it for extra support. Simply put one end of the rod on the floor under the leaf and rack out the rod until it firmly supports the leaf – coming up “underneath the leaf.”

Installing a magnetic-mount antenna on a rubber roof

If you’ve ever tried to install a magnetic mount style antenna on an RV’s rubber roof, you know it just won’t happen. A piece of galvanized metal – for example, an electrical junction box cover – is a great “base” for such antennas. How to attach it? Try screwing it down to the roof, using roof-compatible sealant under it. Some folks have used heavy-duty double-stick tape to hold the plate down.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

WATER: This is the false equity shown on a deal that a customer is supposed to have in his trade-in. For example: Showing on the purchase order $10,000 in equity on a ’79 Winnebago when he actually only has $1,000.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“We’ve only been doing this for 5 years, however, the most important thing to suggest is ‘SAFETY.’ From connecting your rig, arrival at the campsite… Be prepared to do your own maintenance. Planning your trip sometimes can get overwhelming but makes the experience interesting.

I like the 330 rule: 330 miles a day and at your destination by 3:30 in the afternoon.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help, every one of us started as a newbie. YouTube university is your friend.

Don’t be intimidated by buttheads, they’re out there.

Enjoy the journey!” — Tom Huling

Random RV Thought

Card games are cheap entertainment. In the campground, a deck or two can provide hours of fun without the use of extra power. And when not being used, they take up virtually no storage space.

*The RVtravel.com staff loves these card games: Uno and Spot It! (this is a great way to improve your attention span, and this particular version is camping themed!).

